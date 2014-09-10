Hero Charlie Sheen Has Pledged To Tip LeSean McCoy’s Server A Thousand Dollars

09.10.14

When a professional athlete nearly breaks social media with a terrible tip at a rumored crappy burger joint, and then the restaurant doubles down on its tip shaming, the internet finds itself in need of a hero. A hero who replaces ice and water with cold hard cash.

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. Charlie Sheen is here to make all things right in The City of Brotherly Love so we can enjoy Monday Night Football next week without conflict.

Something tells me there’s a Hooters league fantasy team named “#TigerBlood” out there with LeSean McCoy in their lineup.

UPDATE: Tommy approves.

Via Philly Mag

