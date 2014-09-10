Hero Charlie Sheen Has Pledged To Tip LeSean McCoy’s Server A Thousand Dollars

When a professional athlete nearly breaks social media with a terrible tip at a rumored crappy burger joint, and then the restaurant doubles down on its tip shaming, the internet finds itself in need of a hero. A hero who replaces ice and water with cold hard cash.
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. Charlie Sheen is here to make all things right in The City of Brotherly Love so we can enjoy Monday Night Football next week without conflict.
Something tells me there’s a Hooters league fantasy team named “#TigerBlood” out there with LeSean McCoy in their lineup.
UPDATE: Tommy approves.
Via Philly Mag
Man, I should be a terrible server and tip shame a famous person for giving me an awful tip because it’s what I deserved, then some crazy person will give me a thousand dollars.
Thank god there’s not more people like Charlie Sheen. Otherwise we’d have horrible waiters everywhere!
As a Philadelphia resident I must say that the restaurant is shit. Who wants a cheeseburger served on a bun made out of old noodles
My second point is that this is smear campaign of the philadelphia eagles. The media in philadelphia is bed with the eagles. Now all of a sudden McCoy is a douche bag. He will not be an eagle next season.
Alternative headline: “Charlie Sheen makes everything about him”
The server is quoted as responding “Whatever. Leave it on the bar, I’ll get around to it when I’m done texting and chatting up the new hire”.
“Hero”
Really Uproxx?
I mean I’da saved that word for firefighters, strong-hearted teachers, maybe soldiers and people who rescue babies from burning cars but yeah, Charlie Sheen is good too.
Irony.
You are so right. I thought it was offensive when the ‘hero’ tag was applied to that Boston resident who found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his backyard boat. That’s not a hero. That’s a guy who found someone on his property, who just happened to be a wanted suspect.