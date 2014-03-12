Please Enjoy Chelsea Handler Humiliating Piers Morgan By Calling Him A 'Terrible Interviewer' Right To His Face

03.12.14 4 years ago 49 Comments

Piers Morgan Live is coming to an end soon because Piers Morgan is a pretty awful interviewer among many other things. So, when Chelsea Handler tears him apart on his show, it’s all the more welcoming. Via Business Insider:

Piers Morgan: “How do you spend your life when you’re not working?”
Chelsea Handler: “Well I have to come here and tolerate this nonsense.”
PM: “You tweet very amusingly.”
CH: “I wish you did. I want your viewers to know that in the middle of the commercial break — I mean, you can’t even pay attention for 60 seconds. You’re a terrible interviewer.”
PM: “Well, you just weren’t keeping my attention.”
CH: “That’s not my problem, this is your show and you have to pay attention to the guests that you invited on your show.”
PM: “If they’re interesting enough.”
CH: “Listen, it doesn’t matter how interesting I am, you signed up for this job.”
PM: “Of course it does!”
CH: “Well maybe that’s why your job is coming to an end.”

Yeah, that was pretty awkward. That was like family dinner awkward when things get heated, and then I’d run to my room and cry and listen to the Pixies. But then I can’t find my headphones, and I realized I washed my headphones in my washer. Wait, where were we? Oh yeah! If you want to see and feel even more awkward, you can watch the interview between Piers Morgan and Chelsea Handler here:

Via Business Insider

TAGSawkward interviewsCHELSEA HANDLERpiers morganpiers morgan live

