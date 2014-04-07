Comic Neue Is The New Comic Sans Because Haters Gonna Hate

Getty Image

In a world already filled with hate, few things enrage people more than fonts. People don’t like Comic Sans for all the reasons the internet likes to make fun of, and one graphic designer aims to change that. Via The Next Web:

Developed by Craig Rozynski, an Australian graphic designer in Japan, Comic Neue is a new take on the oft-criticized Comic Sans font. “The squashed, wonky and weird glyphs of Comic Sans have been beaten into shape while maintaining the honesty that made Comic Sans so popular,” a description for the new font states.

So, how does this new font look? Internet rage and criticism is easy to gain by doing literally anything.

Looks fine to me, I guess? It’s a font so I’m sure people will love, hate, or be completely indifferent to it. And who does this brown fox think he is by jumping over a perfectly innocent lazy dog? That’s what I want to know.

