Courtney Stodden Flipped Out And Slapped A Reality TV ‘Angry Ginger’

Courtney Stodden, famous for dating that old guy from The Green Mile, went out on a date with Michael “Angry Ginger” Kittrell from the show Hollywood Hillbillies (whatever the hell that is). I’ll assume it was staged like pretty much everything she does, but when this guy is peer-pressured into kissing her even though she doesn’t want to, things go off script.
You can head over to Fishwrapper to watch the full video. Honestly, I don’t know who should be slapped more. I guess everyone involved in making these two people famous, myself included. And at the risk of piling on, Stodden posted the following image on Instagram to celebrate her boobs first birthday. She’s clearly a national treasure.
(Via Fishwrapper / courtneyastodden)
He looks like that gingers are people kid.
It’s always weird when people look like the people they are.
D’oh!
Whenever I want the latest headlines on demented, faux-teen, pathological lying fame-whores, there’s only once voice the nation trusts: FISHWRAPPER, the #1 news source that doesn’t at all sound like like a bad Google translation for a Japanese slang term for stinky vag: FISHWRAPPER! “The only reason Cronkite didn’t work for us is because he’s dead.”
This is America 2014, in a nutshell.
:(
Never thought she was good looking, but she’s looking more and more like a Tranny.
Her and Hutch didn’t make it?!? No marriage in the country is safe.
That’s on the corner of la cienega and wilshire blvd. Mid city represent!
Only a Ginger can call a Ginger Ginger
Look
[www.youtube.com]
“How dare you treat me as a sex object! These boobs are for looking, not touching! Unless you’re a producer or something.”