Courtney Stodden Flipped Out And Slapped A Reality TV ‘Angry Ginger’

06.01.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Courtney Stodden, famous for dating that old guy from The Green Mile, went out on a date with Michael “Angry Ginger” Kittrell from the show Hollywood Hillbillies (whatever the hell that is). I’ll assume it was staged like pretty much everything she does, but when this  guy is peer-pressured into kissing her even though she doesn’t want to, things go off script.

You can head over to Fishwrapper to watch the full video. Honestly, I don’t know who should be slapped more. I guess everyone involved in making these two people famous, myself included. And at the risk of piling on, Stodden posted the following image on Instagram to celebrate her boobs first birthday. She’s clearly a national treasure.

(Via Fishwrapper / courtneyastodden)

