The Walking Disney: Your Favorite Disney Characters As Survivors On 'The Walking Dead'

How would beloved Disney characters look if they were trying to survive the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse? That’s the question French artist Kasami-Sensei answers with this “The Walking Disney” illustration series, which features The Walking Dead-ified versions of Elsa and Anna, Ariel, Pocahontas (dragging a zombified John Smith), Tiana (looking very Michonne-esque), and more.
Kasami was kind enough to let us publish the entire series below. You can check out more of Kasami’s work on Deviantart.
Elsa & Anna
Ariel & Prince Eric
Mulan
Pocahontas & John Smith
Cinderella, Snow White, & Aurora
Merida
Hercules & Phil
It’s funny because all of the non-white princesses are automatically Michonne.
We are reading The Letter from Birmingham Jail in class right now and I just lol’d at that. Thanks for making me look like a jack ass.
That’s what I’m here for.
Looks like you’re right …I first saw Mulan as Maggie, but then I went back and saw the sword.
Plus Pocahontas would probably try and listen to the zombies.
It’s funny because you just lumped multiple races of people including scandinavian, irish etc into the category of “white” ;) “white” isnt a race, and “white” races deserve credit too.
Irish is a nationality, not a race. You can actually be a black Irish person. I was referring to skin color, not to nationality.
So, once the apocalypse begins, women begin to dress more slutty?
It’s not even like that on the show, because it would be a terrible idea when trying to avoid being bitten by zombies.
Look here [www.giantfreakinrobot.com]
It’s not a zombie apocalypse until all the girls are showing off the lower parts of their pelvic bones. Seriously – whoever that girl is on the show, traveling with Abraham – the first time I saw her I was like, wow she must be a badass fighter if she leaves all that exposed skin for zombie bites.
Man or woman, the first three places to find in the Z.A. are motorcycle store for leather pants, boots and jacket, sporting goods store and grocery store.
Well, as we all know, women don’t need armor to protect vital organs, as conclusively proven by this video: [youtu.be]
Gotta find some way to get the guys hot and bothered to help repopulate the species somehow, amirite ladies?
Since when does “more skin exposure” automatically equate to “more slutty”? Are you a proponent of rape culture?
I’d say the badass confidence implied in such attire – especially in the TWD world – is legitimately attractive in a progressive way.
“Kristoff & Sven”
Who??!
Frozen.
ohhh that explains it, got the dvd but never watched it. only know the girls from commercials
This artwork lends so much weight to the “Walking Dead is not a chick show” argument.
No love for Aladdin and Abu!? A street rat and his pet monkey make for a fantastic story line.
Why does Woody look like Jake Gyllenhaal? Why did I take the trouble to Google “Gyllenhaal”?
Merida and Daryl 4eva!
I was just about to say the same thing…
GHAAA!!! Hipster Prince Eric! Kill it! KILL IT!!!
Woody’s facial hair is making me feel weird.
Like…rashy?
I loved the Pocahantas and John Smith one.
I believe Hercules and the chick with Ice powers from frozen would do pretty well in a zombie apocalypse.
Also Hades would seem more like a probable cause than a victim of said zombie apocalypse
John Smith shouldn’t have teeth if he’s Pocas pet walker…
I suppose it only matters not to have a lower jaw to close against the upper one.
The zombie apocalypse is finally allowing the disney princesses to show their midriffs
The description said something about Tiana, but she is no where to be found.. or did I miss something Otherwise this is pretty cool!
That’s not Tiana. That’s Kidagakash from Atlantis. Milo’s head is on her belt. Sadly, no one remembers Kida… They only remember Tiana… *sigh*
That actually is Tiana. The head belongs (belonged?) to Prince Navi or what ever his name was.
Nevermind didnt know to click next…
Why are almost all their bellies showing? do we forget to cover in a zombie apocalypse?
See my reply to the comment by Teresa Anne Thorpe.
Why are almot all their belliese showing? do we froget to cover in Zombie apocalypse?
Does the artist have it bad for Kristoff? It looks like he has a monster hog.
Because the best thing for women to wear in a zombie apocalypse is literally the least amount of clothes possible. Great for zombie protection.
See my reply to the comment by Teresa Anne Thorpe.
Why is everyone focused on the exposed belly when the most likely cause of the zombie apocalypse is just hanging around. Hades, AKA god of death just standing there with dead people running around eating folks and no one stops and asks him about it?
I don’t understand why all the females have their stomachs showing. That’s so irresponsible. Great concept. Unnecessary sexiness. It’s kind of like you just showed their stomachs off for the sake of it.
The logical conclusion to draw is that these midriff characters are so badass, they eliminate any zombie threats before their bellies can be endangered. As in any fantasy context, especially this two-layered one, anything is possible.
Also, let’s not assume incorrectly that confidence, intelligence, combat-worthiness and sexiness are mutually exclusive.
I like the Mulan picture.
WHAT? No “Lilo and Stitch”! :(
Great designs all the way. Except once you see it, you can’t unsee it… Merida’s right arm is waaay too short.
That was great pieces of art!
i have to agree merida is 100% darly`s female equal raised to hunt & the outdoors her playground & learned to be a survivalist & of course the bow main weapon of choice
oh & i`d be watching snow white real close make sure she doesn`t turn into another lizzy, no see they r talking to me no really listen to them it`s not just gruggles lol
& where is bell & best
this is so cool.i wish there was a series of this or even a book
All are rather cool, but the one of Kristoff holding the head of Prince Hans by the hair just does my heart good. Hans is a DEAD BANG RINGER for my step father at that age and I loved it when Anna PUNCHED HIM OUT. BUT! THIS IS SO MUCH BETTER!
[www.facebook.com]
wasn’t Sven a moose?
Why are all the females loking slutty. That’s not appropriate attire for zombie apocalypse. You don’t see any of the characters in TWD with their boobs and midriff hanging out, just saying. Gonna be hard to hold those boobies in those little tops when it’s time to run from/fight a walker. This fails because of that. Sorry.
That’s why it fails? Not Hades with a completely unnecessary flame thrower or the chick with ice powers wasting time with a gun?
Seriously, no Belle and Beast? Not cool guys