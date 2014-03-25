The Walking Disney: Your Favorite Disney Characters As Survivors On 'The Walking Dead'

How would beloved Disney characters look if they were trying to survive the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse? That’s the question French artist Kasami-Sensei answers with this “The Walking Disney” illustration series, which features The Walking Dead-ified versions of Elsa and Anna, Ariel, Pocahontas (dragging a zombified John Smith), Tiana (looking very Michonne-esque), and more.

Kasami was kind enough to let us publish the entire series below. You can check out more of Kasami’s work on Deviantart.

Elsa & Anna

Ariel & Prince Eric

Mulan

Pocahontas & John Smith

Cinderella, Snow White, & Aurora

Merida

Hercules & Phil

