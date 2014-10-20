Don’t Dress Up As Domestic Violence Ray Rice For Halloween Like This Guy Did

Here are 25 Halloween costume ideas. Here are 25 more. And 25 more. And…you get the idea.

Point is, you’ll notice that at no point did we suggest that you should dress up as Domestic Violence Ray Rice on October 31st, or any day, because obviously. One Baltimore Ravens fan, or maybe just a general douchebag (it’s hard to tell sometimes), wasn’t paying attention, though, and he attended a Halloween party as Rice this past weekend, complete with a blow-up doll.

He went home with the same lady he came with (and in, probably).

