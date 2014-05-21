Eric Stonestreet Warns Conan Why You Should Never Google ‘Eric Stonestreet Nude’

Eric Stonestreet went on Conan this week to promote tonight’s big gay wedding season finale of Modern Family, which — on that subject, let me just take this time to say, “Go, state that I live in!” During his segment, Stonestreet warned Conan why googling “Eric Stonestreet Nude,” is a bad idea, as evidenced by the meticulously Photoshopped image, above. I mean, unless you’re into that sort of thing, in which case I’d give a resounding thumbs up to googling “Eric Stonestreet Nude.”