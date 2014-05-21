Eric Stonestreet Warns Conan Why You Should Never Google ‘Eric Stonestreet Nude’

News & Culture Writer
05.21.14 4 Comments

Eric Stonestreet went on Conan this week to promote tonight’s big gay wedding season finale of Modern Family, which — on that subject, let me just take this time to say, “Go, state that I live in!” During his segment, Stonestreet warned Conan why googling “Eric Stonestreet Nude,” is a bad idea, as evidenced by the meticulously Photoshopped image, above. I mean, unless you’re into that sort of thing, in which case I’d give a resounding thumbs up to googling “Eric Stonestreet Nude.”

