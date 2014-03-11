Follow-Up: The Mysterious Death Of The Mummified Woman Found After Six Years Continues To Get Stranger

A couple of days ago, we told you about WXYZ reporting that a woman was found mummified in her garage after six years. Her bills continued to get paid, but it was only after her bank account ran out that people found the body. Welp, it continues to get weirder. Via Detroit Free Press:

Voting records in Oakland County show Farrenkopf, who has not been positively identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office, is shown as voting in the November 2010 gubernatorial election. Pontiac city records indicate Farrenkopf registered to vote in 2006 and had not voted until 2010, but officials point out that could have been an administrative error and she may not have actually cast a vote. The city clerk, who was not in that job in 2010, said infrequent voters tend to vote in presidential elections, like 2008, over gubernatorial elections like the one in 2010.

My God, mummies are voting in our elections! Her death is estimated to of been in 2008, so obviously she voted whilst covered in bandages or something, right? I haven’t seen the recent Mummy movies because of obvious reasons. So it could be true.

“Everything to date points toward late 2008,” Bouchard said of the woman’s death. “This information, obviously, has to be run to its logical conclusion.” The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the person who lived in the home. But records show the house was owned by Farrenkopf. Investigators are trying to find dental records that can be used to identify the body discovered Wednesday in the backseat of a Jeep parked in the attached garage.

Do we know how she died yet?

There was no trauma to her body, according to an autopsy, and no note left behind, but it’s still too early to say how she died, officials said.

Come on, police. This type of information is given to us before the first commercial break during Bones. Pick up the pace.

What about the weird circumstances of her death? She was in the backseat of the car for six years, right? So, the cause of death must have been exhaust fume poisoning. This would mean the car would keep running until it ran out of gas, it was turned off, or some other reason.

They also have talked to engineers to see whether any clues or data can be obtained from the Jeep, which still had gas in the tank. “The key was in the ignition. The ignition was not on,” Bouchard said. “The key was partially out.”

Okay, so, still had gas in the tank, the key was practically out of the ignition, and she mysteriously voted in 2010? This just adds on to the mystery of this woman’s death. Who was this woman? Who did she know? Why did she kill herself or why was she killed? I thought it couldn’t get any weirder, but now she is voting after she died? I’d look into it further, but…

NOPE. I don’t even like walking into my dark basement when my dryer is running.

