We’ve Previewed FXX’s ‘Simpsons World’ App And Here’s Everything You Need To Know

A great man once said, “What’s the point of going out? We’re just gonna wind up back here anyway.” If you, like me, subscribe to the newsletter of Homer Jay Simpson then I have excellent news. That insurmountable collection (read: stack) of Simpsons season-by-season DVDs that you occasionally pick through (sans a few missing seasons due to forgetful friends and ex-roommates) is about to become a little more obsolete. Don’t worry, the Rastafarian Bort Simpsen t-shirt you bought on Spring Break will always be cool.
In the wake of FXX’s insanely successful Simpsons marathon, the company has wisely decided to give the people what they want. More Simpsons (still waiting on the dogs with bees in their mouths that when they bark, they shoot bees at you). The delivery method? The new “Simpsons World” that debuts on the FXNOW app tomorrow.
Named after (and heavily influenced by) Matt Groening’s 20th Anniversary book, “Simpson’s World,” FXX has been working very closely with Gracie Films and The Simpsons producers to create an app that truly embraces the source. So without further ado, here are 5 things you should know about “Simpsons World,” presented in handy-dandy list form:
1. Yes. It has every episode.
This is what we all really care about, right? Every episode, available anytime, at the push of a button. All 530 Episodes, spanning 25 seasons, with new episodes from the upcoming 26th season being added next day. Having gotten to play with a sneak preview of “Simpsons World,” I can confirm that the layout is easy to navigate and simple enough to find episodes. Whether it’s tracking down that exact episode in your favorite season, browsing seasons by popularity, or rolling the dice and watching episodes at random. For the truly ADD super fans out there you can even browse episodes without even leaving the episode you are currently watching.
2. Playlists
This one seems like a no-brainer, but it is commendably well executed in “Simpsons World.” There are several playlists already present (e.g. every full Sideshow Bob episode, or clips of Ralph Wiggum’s greatest lines), plus the feature will be constantly evolving the more users build their own playlists and share via Twitter, Facebook, etc. So, if you built a playlist of, say, your favorite Homer moments involving bacon, shared that online and if a bunch of people watch and like your bacon playlist, it could get featured amongst FXNOW’s featured playlists for any bacon-loving stranger to watch. Then you’d be popular, and being popular is the most important thing in the whole world.
3. Searchability
In its current iteration, the search function is a little ruff (that is to say it tastes like “bark” and the functionality is very “grrrr”). You can put in character names, episode titles, guest star names, and basic stuff like that. The next version (rolling out in January 2015) will have every line of dialogue from every single episode integrated into the metadata and promises to be expansive and amazing. What that means for the metadata laymen is this: in the current “Version 1.0” if you know Johnny Cash plays Homer’s Spirit Guide you can search “Johnny Cash” and quickly find “El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer” (S08E09). But in the upcoming “Version 2.0” one can easily enter “space coyote” or “pope of chili town” or “I hope I didn’t brain my damage” to find that very same episode.
4. Sorry cord cutters…
And here’s the rub… FXNOW — much like HBOGO was — is only available through your cable provider. So if you don’t pay for cable and you want to add FXNOW to your mobile device or Apple TV, it’s time to call your big sister and get that passcode! Or just continue using your DVDs and the YouTubes. Oh, unless that paid subscription is through DIRECTV, Dish, or Verizon. Those three aren’t playing along with the FXNOW app (Ha ha!). But FX is hopeful that they’ll be able to add those providers soon through the power of negotiation. There will also be limited commercials. That being said…
5. Yes. It’s on EVERYTHING.
iPhone, iPad, Android, that non-Apple tablet thingy, Xbox, Apple TV. The layout and functionality are all pretty similar across platforms, except for Apple TV’s which has no search function and the layout is similar to most other Apple TV apps. But, honestly, we shouldn’t blame FXNOW for that… using Apple TV’s search function is worse than a ski trip with stupid, sexy Flanders.
So there you go. Starting tomorrow morning version 1.0 of “Simpsons World” is available through your FXNOW app, and watching any and every episode of The Simpsons will be easier than finding the “any” key. Here’s a glimpse…
Will it be available through plain old Internet to watch on my laptop though?
Yep. Just google FXNOW and do the sign in steps. Although I didn’t play with the layout on a laptop, so I’d be curious what it looks like!
Do the shows have commercials?
Heck no! Just pure, organic Simpsons.
They do for me…
Doesn’t show Kindle or Roku as options on the FXNow site so “It’s on EVERYTHING” may be a little optimistic.
Dang! I honestly forgot those were things….
Unless something has changed in the past week or so, it’s not on PSN either.
Yeah and that’s a big deal. It’s far from “on EVERYTHING”
Weird. I distinctly remember seeing a PSN version. Maybe it hasn’t been rolled out yet?
FXNOW seems to have some exclusive thing with Xbox, as far as the game consoles go. It’s infuriating to me as someone who despises the xbox.
DISH NOT playing along? No way. That could never happen. They’d never not help their customers. No way, no how.
Seriously though, people bitch about Comcast… try Dish for a month, and you’d be praying to return to Comcast.
I’m assuming there’s commercials, which is fine. But are the episodes the original length or are they the cut down syndication versions?
Apologies if this is mentioned, I just skimmed the article
I remember the first time I saw a original length episode after having already seen the syndicated version, and feeling pure unfiltered rage that I apparently had been missing at least one joke from every single Simpson’s episode I’d ever seen.
No commercials. I believe they’re orginal length, but I don’t know 100%. However, their overwhelming respect for The Simpsons catalouge makes me think they’re probably the original length.
@Michael E. Peter – my only concern with that is FX is airing the syndicated versions now.
They stated before that the original uncut versions would run during the big marathon, but that subsequent airings and the app would be the syndicated versions.
@SenorPepito – so the app is effectively useless. great job FXX.
Watching an ep right now, it is NOT cut for syndication.
@Michael E. Peter It has commercials for me.
The fact that its not on Playstation in incredibly annoying. They are alienating a huge portion of their audience to make a measly profit off an exclusivity deal with microsoft/xbox.
Mentioned this higher up, but I could’ve sworn their was a playstation version. If not, my bad in the reporting, FXX’s bad in the negotiating….
EVERY EPISODE? ‘The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson’? I NEED CRAB JUICE.
This is quite impressive. We want more!
We’re screwed in my area unless you have U-Verse. No Charter, DISH, or DirecTV support.
I’m not seeing it on my FXNOW app via Samsung TV.
A quick google search shows it as launching tomorrow.
So are Canadians being screwed over on this?
Do you need to ask?
You must have lived in Canada long enough to know the answer to that
Roku…why must you be late to get everything good?
As an ex-roommate I find this article very offensive. ;)
GIVE ME BACK MY SEASON 5, TIM!!!
I’m holding on to it for your own good. Everyone is tired of seeing you cry when Bart has to give back Stampy the elephant.
Fuck off Verizon
srsly.
Time to watch 13 straight hours of Marge Vs. The Monorail.
Oh we have DIRECTV. Dang.
10/21/14…. Seven hours right ascension… 50 minutes declination… still no sighting.
Is this thing coming out at noon or something?
Yeah there’s nothing in the FXNow app about it.
I am here to ask the same question.
Where’s my burrito?!!! Where’s my burrito?!!!
So, guys, I’m watching Lady Bouvier’s Lover (because it’s the only episode that will play for me right now, apparently), and comparing it to one of those syndication cut guides, and so far everything is in. So that’s good news. Shame about the stupid aspect ratio, though.
Don’t know about anyone else, but the commercials really bugged me. Not so much that there were commercials, but in the episode I watched last night, they didn’t wait until an act break to air their promos, they popped up in the middle of scenes.
I hope that was just an error, and that someone got fired for that blunder.
You missed one thing we need to know: how do we get it?
no its not on everything. its not on fire tv or kindle fire