Dedicated ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Naming Their Kids After Characters In The Show

Game of Thrones fans are taking their love of the show to the next level. New parents are naming their newborns after characters on the hit HBO show, and completely disregarding that in 10 years, the show will be over, and their kids will be in elementary school with the name Drogo. Although, that name alone will stop the The Curse of the Four-Eyed Wedgie of Asteroth.

The real way to tell if a television show, movie or book has truly wormed its way into our culture is not to monitor online discussion or catalogue late night talk show guests. If you really want to know which pieces of art are making an impression on the public, pay attention to what people are naming their babies. And, apparently, we are in for an influx of little Westerosi children in the coming years:

Yeah, when something becomes huge in popular culture, a bunch of parents latch on and curse their kids with a name that they will have to explain to other people for the rest of their lives. Imagine girls who explain that their name Bella is from a book about vampires that glitter in the sun and speak badly written dialogue? Even worse is that Bella is the worst character in the book. So what are the popular names people are using from Game of Thrones?

Looks about what I figured for boys and girls. Drogo is on the list, but Joffrey is also on the list. If you are a teacher in school, and you read off that name without a large gasp, you just let a kid from a horrible family back to their hell. If you name your baby after Joffrey, you’re a bad person. Or hilarious. Look at my name. I’m only a vowel away from being despicable.

These names are still a hell of a lot better than some of the names parents are punishing their kids with now. A big thing now seems to be giving kids names that were classically spelled one way, but then throwing in a few letters that make it a joke. Terrible spelling change examples Via She Knows:

Cameron: Camren, Camron, Camryn, Kameron, Kamron and Kamryn.

Colton: Colten, Kolten, Kolton

Danica: Danika

Dominic: Dominick, Dominik

Eric: Erick, Erik

Jacob: Jakob, Jaycob

Lucas: Lukas

Mackenzie: Makenzie, Mckenzie

Makayla: Mckayla, Michaela, Mikaela, Mikayla

Marcus: Markus, Marquis

Nicholas: Nickolas, Nicolas, Nikolas

Zachary: Zackary

Oh, but then you can just say f*ck it, and omit vowels or switch them.

Aiden: Aaden, Adan, Aden, Aidan, Aidyn, Aydan, Ayden, Aydin

Brayden: Braden, Bradyn, Braeden, Braiden, Braydon

Jayden: Jaden, Jadon, Jaeden, Jaiden, Jaidyn, Jaydon

Kaden: Caden, Caiden, Kaeden, Kaiden, Kayden

Adalyn: Adalynn, Addilyn, Adelyn, Adelynn

Raina: Rayna, Reyna

Reagan: Raegan, Regan

Zoey: Zoe, Zoie

So, Game of Thrones names are looking a lot better now that you’ve seen those awful names. Arya seems to be the best name from the bunch, so if I had a girl, I’d name her that. Well, until another show comes along that has better names.

