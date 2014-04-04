Dedicated ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Naming Their Kids After Characters In The Show

Game of Thrones fans are taking their love of the show to the next level. New parents are naming their newborns after characters on the hit HBO show, and completely disregarding that in 10 years, the show will be over, and their kids will be in elementary school with the name Drogo. Although, that name alone will stop the The Curse of the Four-Eyed Wedgie of Asteroth. Via Happy Place:
The real way to tell if a television show, movie or book has truly wormed its way into our culture is not to monitor online discussion or catalogue late night talk show guests. If you really want to know which pieces of art are making an impression on the public, pay attention to what people are naming their babies. And, apparently, we are in for an influx of little Westerosi children in the coming years:
Yeah, when something becomes huge in popular culture, a bunch of parents latch on and curse their kids with a name that they will have to explain to other people for the rest of their lives. Imagine girls who explain that their name Bella is from a book about vampires that glitter in the sun and speak badly written dialogue? Even worse is that Bella is the worst character in the book. So what are the popular names people are using from Game of Thrones?
Looks about what I figured for boys and girls. Drogo is on the list, but Joffrey is also on the list. If you are a teacher in school, and you read off that name without a large gasp, you just let a kid from a horrible family back to their hell. If you name your baby after Joffrey, you’re a bad person. Or hilarious. Look at my name. I’m only a vowel away from being despicable.
These names are still a hell of a lot better than some of the names parents are punishing their kids with now. A big thing now seems to be giving kids names that were classically spelled one way, but then throwing in a few letters that make it a joke. Terrible spelling change examples Via She Knows:
Cameron: Camren, Camron, Camryn, Kameron, Kamron and Kamryn.
Colton: Colten, Kolten, Kolton
Danica: Danika
Dominic: Dominick, Dominik
Eric: Erick, Erik
Jacob: Jakob, Jaycob
Lucas: Lukas
Mackenzie: Makenzie, Mckenzie
Makayla: Mckayla, Michaela, Mikaela, Mikayla
Marcus: Markus, Marquis
Nicholas: Nickolas, Nicolas, Nikolas
Zachary: Zackary
Oh, but then you can just say f*ck it, and omit vowels or switch them.
Aiden: Aaden, Adan, Aden, Aidan, Aidyn, Aydan, Ayden, Aydin
Brayden: Braden, Bradyn, Braeden, Braiden, Braydon
Jayden: Jaden, Jadon, Jaeden, Jaiden, Jaidyn, Jaydon
Kaden: Caden, Caiden, Kaeden, Kaiden, Kayden
Adalyn: Adalynn, Addilyn, Adelyn, Adelynn
Raina: Rayna, Reyna
Reagan: Raegan, Regan
Zoey: Zoe, Zoie
So, Game of Thrones names are looking a lot better now that you’ve seen those awful names. Arya seems to be the best name from the bunch, so if I had a girl, I’d name her that. Well, until another show comes along that has better names.
“Dedicated fans” = shouldn’t reproduce
Who in the hell is going to know how to pronounce Khaleesi in 10 years?
The total lack of Hodor on this list is everything that’s wrong with the world.
+Hodor
Hodor.
Tywin is number five? That’s a lot of support for Charles Dance.
Worth noting: Every scene featuring Tywin Lannister would be infinity percent better if it ended with a courtier shouting, “Now everyone do the Charles Dance,” and Tywin just started *busting* it. Probably an early 90s hip-hop soundtrack. Something Young MC would have used as a beat.
Does it bug anybody else that Khaleesi is on the list? Like, it’s not even a name, its a title! That’s like naming your kid Queen or Princess.
Queen Latifah is going to slap the shit out of you.
yes. I bugs me that so many people refer to Dany as Khalessi whenever they talk about the show. It makes me wonder how many people don’t realize that isn’t her name.
Five years ago there was no way a teacher saw Daenerys on the roll and thought anything other than “Explosive Athlete”.
what, no Rickon?
Needs more, Shaggy Dog.
I’m going to name my kid Hot Pie.
Damned if i wasn’t about to name my child “Wherearemydragons”
I legitimately had no clue about the whole “-ayden” trend when I let my wife choose “Hayden” for my son last year. Eff me.
Khalessi is just terrible and at least some of the Arya crowd is probably from ‘Pretty Little Liars’.
Also, I thought Zoe was the old school one. Weird.
Naming your kid after a Game of Thrones character is just as stupid as naming him or her after a Twilight character.
Calls mother……’Hi mom, she just gave birth to a healthy baby boy!’…….Mom, ‘what did you name my grandson?’ ………Me, ‘Bronn!’………DIAL TONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!