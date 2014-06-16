George R.R. Martin Threw Out The First Pitch For The Albuquerque Isotopes

While the majority of us were all shaking like strung out heroin addicts waiting for last night’s Game of Thrones season finale, author George R.R. Martin let everyone know that he’s more than just a man with a brilliant knack for creating fantasy worlds. Martin was the guest of honor at Saturday’s Albuquerque Isotopes minor league baseball game, as the author took the mound before the ‘Topes loss to throw out the first pitch while wearing his snazziest New York Mets hat and suspenders.

Unfortunately, as you can see, the Isotopes did a pretty bad job of actually filming Martin’s pitch, so I can’t do my job and determine where it ranks on the all-time list of first pitches. But we can tell by his body language that the ball probably landed 15 feet in front of home plate, give or take a few yards, and I’m guessing it fell somewhere between both dugouts. Fortunately, I was able to obtain this artist’s rendering of what the field looked like right after Martin was finished.

albuquerque isotopes park

MiLB.com, Getty, HBO

