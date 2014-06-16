George R.R. Martin Threw Out The First Pitch For The Albuquerque Isotopes

While the majority of us were all shaking like strung out heroin addicts waiting for last night’s Game of Thrones season finale, author George R.R. Martin let everyone know that he’s more than just a man with a brilliant knack for creating fantasy worlds. Martin was the guest of honor at Saturday’s Albuquerque Isotopes minor league baseball game, as the author took the mound before the ‘Topes loss to throw out the first pitch while wearing his snazziest New York Mets hat and suspenders.
Unfortunately, as you can see, the Isotopes did a pretty bad job of actually filming Martin’s pitch, so I can’t do my job and determine where it ranks on the all-time list of first pitches. But we can tell by his body language that the ball probably landed 15 feet in front of home plate, give or take a few yards, and I’m guessing it fell somewhere between both dugouts. Fortunately, I was able to obtain this artist’s rendering of what the field looked like right after Martin was finished.
“For the Night is Dark, and Full of Terrors” seems like the perfect slogan for downtown ABQ. Also, please tell me someone took a picture of him sitting next to the Homer statue they have at the stadium.
Or Rio Rancho.
Excellent.
With respect, I’d say a more accurate assessment of downtown ABQ, at least on a weekend night, is “the Night is Dark and Full of Assholes”.
The pitch took 4 hours to reach home plate
He had to take a break after a few wind ups but released on his blog the concept of him throwing a curveball. Then in an interview said he has been toying with a slider, but he has already told the isotopes where he intended to throw the ball to play it safe if he dies before completion.
HUH WHAT I BET I CAN FLOAT A BASEBALL LONGER THAN THAT COCKWALLET
@packman_jon once you see Lazerface with mouth eyes all you see is Lazerface with mouth eyes
There’s actually a baseball team called the isotopes?
I know right? Albuquerque? This was a whole episode of the Simpson.
I’m surprised he didn’t throw at the Ump and kill him
This fat bastard is going to keel over before he finishes the series, isn’t he……
We can only hope he dies covered in bacon grease and then I get to laugh forever. Hopefully in the face of a grieving widow cause fuck that cunt.
The entire fan base of the show saw that & gasped. Why is he putting himself in any sort of danger at all??? Padded room, plastic silverware, no children or small pets around!