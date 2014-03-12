Greatest Newspaper Correction Ever Apologizes For Hinting At Apocalyptic Man Vs. Goat War

THEY were right along: the Can-Eaters vs. Human War is coming. If only we had listened to the Argus.
Don’t apologize. You done good, not baaaaaaaaaaaaaad. Oh god, it’s happening already…
THEY were right along: the Can-Eaters vs. Human War is coming. If only we had listened to the Argus.
Don’t apologize. You done good, not baaaaaaaaaaaaaad. Oh god, it’s happening already…
The Man vs. Goatse war, however, is a still a huge gaping threat.
Are you saying the goats found a hole in our defenses?
Won’t someone please think of the kids?!?!
Obligatory:
“I for one welcome our new goat overlords”
Ah my local paper. Never change Argus, in fact if anything try and get slightly worse, it’s not like anyone’s reading you as a news source anyway,