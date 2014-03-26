Hand To God, A Man Named Christopher Reeves Was Busted For Meth Wearing A Superman Shirt

A Davis County, Utah sheriff’s deputy spotted a blue 2011 Chevy doing 80mph and swerving all over the Interstate 15 highway Tuesday night, and made the decision to pull the vehicle over. What that deputy discovered behind the wheel was SUPERMAN.

Well, kind of.

What that deputy actually found was a 33-year-old dumbass named Christopher Reeves wearing a Superman shirt and driving under the influence of methamphetamines. But … SUPERMAN! This is the best day ever.

Sergent Susan Poulsen told the Standard-Examiner:

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the vehicle was searched. Officers found spice, drug paraphernalia, and “a baseball size bag of meth,” Poulsen said. The bag weighed 52 grams, or more than what one person uses. Reeves was transported to the Davis County Jail, booked in on one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of driving under the influence, one count of speeding, one count of unsafe lane travel and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bail. Reeves is no relation to the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve.

Come on now. I don’t know much about meth but I’m only assuming that with a baseball-sized amount of it, Reeves probably could have literally flown into the sky, evading capture, which would have been the Superman way. Either that or OD on the spot. Also, while he may not be a relation to Superman-Christopher Reeve, this guy bears more than a passing resemblance to that creepoid Doug Hutchison from The Green Mile and the X-Files who married that plastic teenager. I have no idea what I’m getting at here, but: Coincidence???