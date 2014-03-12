All The GIFs From Last Night's 'Justified'

While I know y’all love these these Justified GIF posts for the commentary, I’m gonna fall back on that a bit as Danger will be proving his recap here later today. Just a few quick notes:

I love that Justified has been going past the usual hour this season, and yet it still feels too quick.

While I’m not normally all “OMG previews”, I got too excited over this and especially this.

I’ve combo’d the end of tonight’s episode with a certain Breaking Bad scene over here, on the off chance you’re still behind on the Netflix queue.