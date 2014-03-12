All The GIFs From Last Night's 'Justified'

While I know y’all love these these Justified GIF posts for the commentary, I’m gonna fall back on that a bit as Danger will be proving his recap here later today. Just a few quick notes:
- I love that Justified has been going past the usual hour this season, and yet it still feels too quick.
- While I’m not normally all “OMG previews”, I got too excited over this and especially this.
- I’ve combo’d the end of tonight’s episode with a certain Breaking Bad scene over here, on the off chance you’re still behind on the Netflix queue.
“Raylan, may I please be excused from the table?”
This, a million times, this! I was laughing so hard.
Yeah, Boyd knew what was up.
I can’t believe the guy Caleb behind the bar didn’t get a gif. His last line cracked me up.
Caleb was awesome.
I loved Dewey snapping and driving off down the road like Jesse escaping from a Nazi compound. Which seems a little ironic given the “heil Hitler” tat Dewey sports.
that was the exclamation to an already ridiculously great ep
like a united nations of assholes
That was probably my favorite line of the entire series.
yes, loved it, loved the whole scene
I am very upset, my DVR cut out at the end of the scheduled hour and I apparently missed a ton of happenings
Yes. Yes you did.
Dammit, mine did too. It cut off right when Darryl was smacking Wendy upside the head. It looks like there were like 3 more scenes! WTF FX?
YUP. First time that’s happened all season. I think I missed the last 1 and 1/2 scenes.
Yup my DVR also… nahh i torrent, (UK)
That prison stand off scene was about the worst acting I’ve ever seen anywhere at anytime.
Why Breaking Bad? Why not cobble Dewey riding off yelling his head off with Boyd driving off and yelling his head off (season 2)?
This episode actually was about 20 minutes too long because I just don’t give a shit about the Ava in jail storyline. It’s brought down the whole season for me.
This was the best episode in about a month. The Crowe’s just are not up to the level of Mags, Quarles or the Drew Thompson storyline.
Still, this show is better than most other TV even when it’s not firing on all cylinders.
Word up to all of this. I liked Ava out and being a hard ass at Boyd’s side.
cosign the ava prison storyline (unnecessary, badly acted, not enough naked Alexandra Daddario)
@justmebd …there is no ep of this show that be too long. I guess I am in the minority on this but I’m kinda liking the women’s prison drama. I want to see just how far down the dark path Ava will go. I think it was Limehouse that had warned her about this a few years back.
Also, I do think the Crowes are up to the level of Mags, but I will put Drew and Quarles storylines above all the rest. I’m hoping that the shitstorm that is Art/ Raylan starts to rise to that level too.
@joewilliesfumanchu
im with u on this. frankly im sick of motherfuckers on here hatin on ava all season. this storyline is just now coming to a peak of interesting drama and just have faith, it will make sense when alls said and done. its like the ‘cool kids’ of the forum got together earlier in the season and decided it wud be hate on ava year haha. so many ppl sayin the same thing u’d think it was parrots up in here. fuck that, i hope its a whole episode devoted to ava, prison heron trade, and boyd fitting into it soon!
#teamava
#fuckthehaters
None for Wynn’s two great lines in the hotel?
“It tastes like my ass on a Sunday”
or
“Rest up, where we’re going will be exhausting”
I believe it was, “Rest up, that place can be exhausting.”
And I loved the fact that they’re still running with the idea that Google Maps is still yet to bother with Harlan County.
Yes, thank you. That was it.
Immediately after I realized how much I missed him on the show and how much he can totally kill with two lines.
I got giddy at the Wynn sighting.
His hair was at 3 crazy fuck levels above Boyd’s last night!
Dickie Bennett in the scenes for next week??!! My body is not ready.
What I wouldn’t give to have a scene with him, Boyd, and Wynn in a barbershop.
OH MY GOD I MISSED THAT! FUCKING YES!
Off the hook. Enjoyed it from titles to credits.
Other than the Ava scenes, this episode was fantastic, and a much needed improvement from last week. I still can’t decided whether I liked Boyd’s “May I be excused” or Wynn’s “my ass on a Sunday” line better.
ava’s scenes are always at the top of my list. ya’ll ava haters need to get a new hobby lol
Poor Dewey. All he wanted was a pool and hookers and to live the ‘Murrican Dream. He chose the life, but he sure chose wrong.
The thing is, if you read the books, the only competent Crowes were turned into the Bennets. What was Speed Crowe in the book became Mags Bennet in the show. I think that’s why people aren’t buying the Crowes as the mastermind of hustling types. They’re simultaneously playing idiot rednecks and schemers capable of independent thought, which is not who they are. The Florida Crowes are shit kicking idiots who bounce in and out of jail for stupid and obvious crimes. So Danny and Darrel are being asked to play characters who would never really get this far over their heads. If the Florida Crowes of the books were to visit Dewey, they would just free load off of him as long as they could. They would never actually aspire to anything because they are characters who lack aspirations. I LOVE this season and everything but I think what I’ve written above explains why no one really believed the Crowes as a threat.
Awesome work, Chet.
Not to nitpick, but Daryl says he’s “fixing” to kill three people, not “fitting.”
Oh, Chet, can we get a shot of Raylan at his desk when Art’s chewing him out?
They fucked up the headline on the newspaper clipped to Raylan’s desk’s wall: “Sheriff Shelby Exosed as Drew Thompson”
This show is always at its best every time Boyd and Raylan are in the same room.