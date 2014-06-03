The Sun-Times Ran A Wildly Offensive Story About ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Laverne Cox

First, the good. Time put Orange Is the New Black breakout star Laverne Cox on the cover of their most recent issue. That’s a promising mainstream development for the trans rights movement. Who knew Time, which I’ve always considered the magazine version of a fossilized dinosaur fart, could be so progressive? Unlike the Chicago Sun-Times, which published an embarrassing and offensive op-ed piece by National Review correspondent Kevin D. Williamson. It’s a whole lot of this.
Regardless of the question of whether he has had his genitals amputated, Cox is not a woman, but an effigy of a woman. Sex is a biological reality, and it is not subordinate to subjective impressions, no matter how intense those impressions are, how sincerely they are held, or how painful they make facing the biological facts of life. No hormone injection or surgical mutilation is sufficient to change that. (Via)
Oh yeah, and the op-ed is headlined, “Laverne Cox Is Not a Woman.” It’s basically so-and-so words of Williamson telling Cox who he thinks she is, and he thinks she’s a “he.” She’s not — Cox identifies as a woman, end of story. If Time gets that, so can anyone.
She’s fucking wonderful.
He/she/it…who gives a fuck. Does it personally affect you? Nope.
Wait, so why does the title say TIME wrote something offensive, when it was the Sun-Times?
So it was the Chicago Sun-Times that ran the wildly offensive story, not Time? Your headline is confusing.
There are enough real problems in the world, so I see no need to pick on trannies. If she wants to call herself a woman, I think the polite thing to do is indulge her.
But make no mistake: he’s a prick for saying it (no pun intended), but Williamson is correct.
Sort of. Sex is a “biological reality,” (well, most of the time, but Williamson wouldn’t want to actually deal with those shades of grey) but gender isn’t, and “woman” is not that specific of a term for him to make the claim that she is not one. He appears to be a master of missing the point. Look no further than his attempt to belittle Laverne Cox’s cover by saying that, technically, Time had put a transgender person on their cover previously, just without knowing it, and therefore doing it now, knowingly, isn’t noteworthy.
I also highly doubt this asshole refers to big ol’ fake titties on women as “breast mutilation.” The more you read that crap the more ridiculous it gets; I’m not giving him a pass for having a (limited) understanding of what the word “sex” means.
I think there is still some dialogue to be had on the subject. I fully support transpeople, but where is the line on choosing for yourself what nature already went with? I’m obviously concerned for the stigma of those in this unenviable position, but are we also going to confuse kids who aren’t really a “woman trapped in a man’s body” but who think they might be and make a mistake they regret?
Though not common, infants born with ambiguous genitalia, constituting a metabolic and hormonal medical situation, have to have surgery, where the parents essentially decide what gender the baby will be. It is heart breaking,and there are lot of cases where the child does not identify as their ‘biological’ gender and creates a lot of confusion and emotional issues. There have been scans that show the brains biological chemistry in those who identify as a woman are different than a typical males, and more closely align with a women’s.
This is all information I was aware of before I met my girlfriend, who’s father had gender reassignment surgery. Technically speaking her parents where the first gay married couple in California. My girlfriend, remarked, when she saw Brenna come out of surgery was “Oh, there you are”. The gender pronouns can get confusing, so we generally refer to her as Brenna.
I doubt most people, including Kevin Williamson, have spent much time researching the complex association of gender in not only biological, but its neurological complexities. A cavalier disregard or pandering to transgendered is not because of your acceptance of science, in the most basic of terms, but in your lack of experience with people of this community.
Either way, I hope the free exchange of information will bring a discussion and allow a greater dialogue on this topic. However, in person, after a nice little conversation of the topic, if anyone still referred to Brenna as a ‘he’, to her face, I would fuck their shit up. .
@AsymmetricDizzy You’re right, the decision to have surgery shouldn’t be left in a child’s hands. I’m not sure if that’s super relevant, though. It sounds a bit too close to the worry about turning all of our children gay if we allow gay people to raise children.
You really are just full of awful and gross opinions.
I dare you to find science in that article.
Laverne Cox is more attractive than the transsexual Kevin Williamson banged. Dude’s just jelly.
Yeah, it’s true, but I don’t think it’s true in the sense that you believe it is. Sex is a biological distinction, so it’s a “biological reality.” Sex is not “men have a penis and women have a vagina” because science. That’s a kindergartener’s understanding. I highly doubt that when he wrote “sex is a biological reality” he considered for even a second the idea of hermaphrodites, or men with penises who need to take testosterone or women with vaginas who need to take estrogen. He also completely contradicts himself later when he claims he believes that words/categories are inadequate descriptions of reality. You’d have a hard time finding consistent logic in that article, let along “science.”
IT’S ADAM AND EVER NOT LAVERNE HAS NO COX!!
Damn I wish I hadn’t fucked that up.
That lack of an “edit” function really screwed up the comedy assignment of your comment. Perhaps later in life, this comment can revisit the issue and be more the type of comment it believes itself to be?
You stay klassy, Chicago Sun-Times.
Now that “Community” has been cancelled, if we could get Yvette Nicole Brown’s character sent to this prison, we’d be all set for a reboot of…
Laverne and Shirley.
YEEEEEAAAAAAHHHH!!!!
It’s all fun and games until you see one of these motherfuckers get his/her own private bathroom at the office as an accommodation. I want a private bathroom, damnit!
Sex is a biologic reality. Gender is not. That’s why we call them transgender, not transsexual.
Or, to put it another way, all the hormones in the world will not take away or add a Y chromosome, though they may suppress their biologic action.
That’s not to pass judgment on anyone who chooses to be a different gender than their biologic sex.
Darn it, I didn’t scroll far enough! This ^^^^.
Dude, these people (meaning those like the author of the article, Kevin Williamson) have enough trouble dealing with the distinction between men and women… if they suddenly has to learn about the difference between “sex” and “gender” their heads will explode. It’ll be like Scanners up in this piece.
If this person wanted to cut their arm off we’d get them psychiatric help. But because they want to lop their dick off we call them courageous and put them on magazine covers. The world’s fucked up.
And if a woman wanted bigger tits we’d schedule her appointment for this afternoon.
The world is fucked up, but largely because of assholes like you. All you have to do is scroll up to read an account of someone who didn’t just “lop their dick off” all willy nilly. Surgery isn’t exactly Plan A in these situations.
@Phrasing, it’s a different thing, and you know it.
Just FYI, Johns Hopkins — the first hospital in the world to do elective gender reassignments — has stopped doing gender reassignment surgeries. Transgenders have a significantly increased risk of suicide and other mental disorders (depression, substance abuse, etc.), and the reasoning behind gender reassignment is that it would lower those risks by letting them be who they want to be. Except those risks stay the same or slightly increase. The head of psychiatry at JH now approaches gender reassignment as a form of self-mutilation.
(BTW, aside from reconstructive surgery, I’m not a huge fan of breast augmentation, either.)
Gee, I wonder why there’s an increased risk of suicide and depression. It can’t possibly be because of ignorant douchebags constantly harassing, assaulting, or raping them. Hmm.
@sunny And so is someone walking into a doctor’s office and asking to chop their arm off. You’re almost as adapt at missing the point as the author.
@DavrosLives
The higher suicide and depression rates show that these people need help not encouragement. But go on indulging their fantasies and mental illnesses. There are people who think they are Napoleon too.
From the context, Davros didn’t comment directly on the increase in rates post-surgery, only that it’s a bit silly to say “these people need help from themselves” while simultaneously perpetuating their struggle.
The very person whose post you’re leeching off of cited (actually, didn’t) a “same or slightly increase[d]” “risk of suicide and other mental disorders.” Allow me to suggest the very obvious: people undergoing elective transformative surgery are already on the extreme end of that spectrum. That is: the “slight” to no increase is just as likely explained by the selection bias of people who ultimately go through with the surgery. People inside of hospitals have a higher death rate than those outside of them, but we wouldn’t use that fact as evidence of medical care being ineffectual–that is, unless we already didn’t believe in the benefit of hospitalization. Aren’t statistics fun?
Your original post is exceedingly disingenuous. It suggests that these people are not seeking and being treated in alternative manners, that they’re just “trannies” flocking to hospitals on a whim to get their dicks “lopped off,” so forgive me for not believing that you actually give a single shit about any of these people.
That’s not very nice.
@Phrasing, actually, sex *is* a biological reality. You can check DNA. Most of the problems associated with infant sex reassignments (someone mentioned it upthread) is when doctors attempted to assign a sex that differed from the genetic-determined sex. E.g., severe damage to male genitalia, so they tried to assign them as a woman. The person virtually always identifies later in life with their genetic sex, rather than the assigned one.
If gender is meaningless lets get rid of Title 9.
Also, If you’re basing your political views on Orange is the new black, you’re fucking stupid.
What a dickless pedant this Williamson is. Who the fuck cares, bro? Gender pronouns aren’t inextricably linked to the chromosomes, or the presence or absence of a uterus. If someone wants to be called a “she,” why not do it? How does it hurt or inconvenience you, or anyone else?
I feel like this thinking must stem from a very thin-skinned, defensive reaction to not knowing how to refer to some trans* individual. Maybe Williamson called a “she” a “he” recently, was called-out for it, and was too much of a fucking sociopath to acknowledge the mistake. So instead he writes this big ol’ hateful editorial to say, “I’m right, and fuck you.”
Anyway, looks like the Sun took it down.
Lipstick on a pig doesn’t change the fact it’s still a pig.
That’s a really cool pig factoid bro, thanks!
Kevin D. Williamson has responded to the article:
He’s a peach.
He’s also 100% right. Tranny enablers just make the person’s mental issues worse. If they got proper help they wouldn’t be subject to higher rates of depression and suicide.
These people absolutely need help, and surgery isn’t the answer in most cases, but Williamson most definitely is not right (his argument isn’t even logically consistent), and he most definitely did not write an article about helping “trannies.” He wrote an article about how he’s pissed off that he is expected to learn new things beyond the handful of classics classes he took 20 years ago, and about how it’s against his delicate sensibilities to call someone a “she” if he’s asked to, and he weakly shrouded his refusal to be open minded within a logically inconsistent argument about the limitation of language and the need to give people he demonstrably knows little to nothing about a good ol’ fashioned reality check.
He then got called out on his bullshit, and wrote a pathetic attempt to distract from his failings–which were monumental, mind you–by pointing out someone else’s.
@sunny-dee You in the habit of responding to posts you didn’t read? I mean, Jesus, it’s sentence #2.