The Sun-Times Ran A Wildly Offensive Story About ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Laverne Cox

First, the good. Time put Orange Is the New Black breakout star Laverne Cox on the cover of their most recent issue. That’s a promising mainstream development for the trans rights movement. Who knew Time, which I’ve always considered the magazine version of a fossilized dinosaur fart, could be so progressive? Unlike the Chicago Sun-Times, which published an embarrassing and offensive op-ed piece by National Review correspondent Kevin D. Williamson. It’s a whole lot of this.

Regardless of the question of whether he has had his genitals amputated, Cox is not a woman, but an effigy of a woman. Sex is a biological reality, and it is not subordinate to subjective impressions, no matter how intense those impressions are, how sincerely they are held, or how painful they make facing the biological facts of life. No hormone injection or surgical mutilation is sufficient to change that. (Via)

Oh yeah, and the op-ed is headlined, “Laverne Cox Is Not a Woman.” It’s basically so-and-so words of Williamson telling Cox who he thinks she is, and he thinks she’s a “he.” She’s not — Cox identifies as a woman, end of story. If Time gets that, so can anyone.

Via the Sun-Times