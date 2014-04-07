Here’s The GIF Of That Last Scene From The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Premiere

Welp, Game of Thrones is officially back. Among all this week’s nudity and violence one of the more notable (and graphic) scenes cane at the end, with Arya, reunited with her Needle.
Feel free to leave your immediate thoughts in the comments as Josh will be here tomorrow to more thourghly recap the whole thing.
New Tag Team Champions: The Hound and Arya Stark.
Found their costumes.
Oh, that is great, Badger :)
I missed your game of thrones fan work so much, @The Surly Badger
The Hound + Arya = awesomeness
Her and the Red Viper freakin owned that episode.
Somebody needs to make the Hound/Arya buddy cop movie that they deserve
They’re bad cop, badder cop dynamic could throw the genre on it’s head.
Arya, hands down. That speech was almost straight Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction.
Fuck book six (4 and 5 weren’t great anyways), and get writing on Arya/Hound spin off.
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 ?
That speech topped Jules in Pulp Fiction.
So very happy with Oberyn.
Red Viper…
[img.pandawhale.com]
She got her revenge and got her own horse. Yeah, Red Viper is the S#?T!!
And the Hound got his chicken.
That was full of awesome. Only thing that throws me is the recasting of Dario Naharis.
The original actor, Ed Skrein, is in an upcoming movie and chose that over GoT.
Something about original Dario creeped me out. I prefer the new one.
Agreed about the new Dario being better. A couple more scenes with the new one to get over the change and I won’t even look back.
I could be wrong, but isn’t he the same kind of dude as Jaqen H’ghar is? Wouldn’t it have been easy to just have a throwaway line in there from Dany like, “You may have changed your face, but you’re still the same kind of mercenary” or some shit like that?
@cocksteady:
Dario has nothing to do with Jaqen or the guild he was from. He was just a mercenary captain, not a face-changing Assassin.
They changed him like they changed the Mountain character. Nothing to do with face changing.
K, thought I was mistaken about him being one of those shapeshifter dudes
Neither actor matches the description from the book. I want a blue beard, dammnit!
The blue beard would be really distracting, especially with all of the SEXY GLANCES.
They can go back and CGI Skrein out of the old episodes.
The new actor they cast was kind of bland. He lacked the ‘swagger’ of the first actor. That was my only complaint about the episode, other than that it wasn’t 2 hours long. This show excels at always leaving me wanting more.
It is kind of jarring when they recast these people.
I wouldn’t know because HBO GO is ruining lives. Why weren’t they prepared?!
Netflix didn’t even blink when HoC premiered 2 months ago. HBO needs to step their game up.
really? I predicted this after the True Detective shenanigans. HBO is one more occurrence away from password-sharer genocide
It loaded fine for me around 1030, but i may have gotten lucky
I must own that Joffrey statue. Friggin brilliant.
Also, the cold open with Ice being melted down was a great touch.
I ship the SHIT outta Arya and The Hound. Been waiting on that scene for a long time. So excellent.
I didn’t think anything could top the Queen of Thorns’ reaction to Brienne, but then Arya went and did that.
Arya has scared me for a long time. She looks everyone right in the eye as she kills them.
There’s a part of me that wants Arya to get some measure of revenge, but she seemed to have a real gleam in her eye as she killed that soldier. She really seemed to like it. I’d like her to get some revenge, but I don’t want her turning into a full-blown psychopath. Having said that, life in Westeros is pretty brutal, so being a psychopath might be a necessary survival skill.
Stick em with the pointy end
Way to finish a great season opener with a barroom brawl, finished with w/a slow needle push!
I like the use of the word ‘cunt’ in this episode
It was sprinkled in the episode just perfectly, like a nice fresh parmesan on top of your spaghetti.
*kisses fingertips*
“If you dont shut your *cunt* mouth ima have to eat all the chickens” greatest line ever. That whole back and forth was awesome
Brought back great memories of Deadwood and Wild Bill, it did.
Fastest hour of my life!! Good god it was brilliant… As a none book reader: I love the ‘second son’ prince who hates Lannisters. I like him A LOT.
You’ve only begun to realize his awesomeness.
Thats the Red Viper and hes totally fucking rad.
the look on his face while he said “decisions, dicisions…” was priceless “cold murderer!” material.
Quickly lost in the Arya hype was the arrival of THE MUTHA FUCKIN THENNS!! So badass.
Better #TrueDetectiveSeason2: Arya and The Hound or Jamie and Brienne?
I feel like that’s almost an impossible choice.
Oberyn & Bronn
Seconded. Tywin as their Police captain. I don’t agree with their loose cannon, renegade tactics. But Gods Dammit if they don’t get the job done.’
Charles Dance would make a fantastic, trope-y police captain! Good call.
Bronn and Tyrion.
Oberyn is a BEAST!
Loved the exchange between Oberyn and Brann.
Yeah, that was perfect.
The gif I really want is the hound’s back and forth with just their faces visible in the ivy:
Ayra: he used it to kill Lommy
The Hound: What the fuck is a lommy?
.
Literal LOL at that line.
I love how perfectly framed they are, its like a really fucked up Vaudeville act
Or a Laugh-In bump. Boom! Timely reference!
@chet manly @chetmanly thank you so much
funniest line of the episode.
Holy shit do I love this show.
When you said “GIF from the last scene”, I thought it would be of Ayra riding the horse with that huge smile/smirk on her face. That was awesome.
.
You’re a good man, Chet Manley.
Ah! I was going to say that! But yes: you’re a good man, Chet Manley.
Doing God’s work Chet
My thought right there was, “she got her horse”.
Are the blonde girl and the dragon boning?
I hope the dragon ultimately wins the throne and the girl.
The Hound, and Bronn. Every single thing those two say is fucking GOLD
Does Jaime asking Brienne if she is a Lannister count as a seduction technique?
This comment is like a Jamie left hand, golden.
@Lanuk Best response to a GoT comment ever.
(right hand)
/had to be that guy
//dick joke
@Langwulf, I’m left handed so I forgot that a useful hand would be right for 90% of the population.
Maybe I should have said this comment is allegedly like Tywin’s shit.
I believe it’s been confirmed that Tywin Lannister does not, in fact, shit gold.
@yellowmenace, it soon will be.
I often wonder if the people who loves “Walking Dead” know of this shows existence. It’s just such a difference in writing, tension, and storytelling.
I know, right?
A man’s gotta have a code.
Sandor comin’ !
I was wondering if they were giving props to the Wire with that line.
Oh, is that Red Viper I keep hearing about beardy Mc 2 Fast 2 Dornish there?
Lots of great stuff in this episode but they’ve also pulled a ton of stuff that is supposed to happen after some pretty big events that haven’t happened. I’m guessing they are cutting things due to budget because there isn’t a reason to pull characters and scenes like this if you still plan to do the things that lead up to them.
Yeah you really start to feel sorry for Jaime, that scene where he explained to Brianne about why he killed The Mad King you really understand that he does have honor. It was crushing to see the scenes with Tywin and Cersei. I’m wondering what he does next, the writing on the wall’s that Tyrion is leaving but Jaime’s next moves will be fun.
Great Sandor line [ilanawexler.tumblr.com]
Fucking Lannisters.
CANE AT THE END!??!?!
Ah, that’s why I couldn’t figure out who the hell he was at first.
And the Hound is awesome!
The exchange between The Hound and that kings gaurd guy was brilliant.
“Someone’s going to die over those chickens!!”
Jaime’s little wave at Qyburn with his new hand was hilarious.
this right here.
Just got to say that the Red Viper was fucking metal! A way bigger man-whore then Tyrion, which is something I didn’t think possible.
Goddamn, the way she just nonchalantly and slowly stabbed the both of them. Arya Stark is the best Stark. Some fantastic comedy as well. The scene where Bronn nodded yes while Tyrion shook his head no when Oberyn asked if they wanted some girls was hilarious.
I laughed at Arya’s and the Hound’s exchange while they were looking through the bushes.
“The scene where Bronn nodded yes while Tyrion shook his head no when Oberyn asked if they wanted some girls was hilarious.”
one of SO MANY great scenes on this episode. holy shit, they all were so fucking good.
Only 9 episodes left :(
Why do you say such hurtful things?
How are there already 87 comments on this board?! It’s only 9:30am (on the east coast). Wow. I’m already late to the party. I have a question for my fellow GoT fans: While trying to secure the rights, Benihoff and Weiss said they had a meeting with GRRM and he asked them who they thought Jon Snow’s mother was. They told him who they thought it was and GRRM agreed to give them the rights. Here’s my question: As a non-book reader, has the t.v. show given the viewer enough clues as to Jon Snow’s parentage to be able to formulate a theory?
Not really. The books hint very strongly down a particular path, but lots of readers think that GRRM is just throwing out a red herring (I’m one of them). There is only one character that can prove or disprove the prevailing theory and he has not been formally introduced in even the books. If you want to spoil yourself, search for Tower of Joy.
@MilSF1: Here’s my latest theory…
In one of the first episodes, Ned tells Jon Snow he’s a Stark. He doesn’t necessarily say ‘you’re my son.’ In a later conversation with Robert, Ned refuses to tell him who Jon’s mother is (or what she looked like). Why would Ned want to keep it a secret from Robert? Did Rhaegar Targaryn pull a ‘Paris’? Did he fall in love with Lianna Stark, who was pledged to Robert Baratheon, spirit her away, and start the Westeros equivalent of The Trojan War? Is Jon Snow the son of Rhaegar Targeryean and Lianna Stark? Because if Robert thought the love of his life ran away with another man, that would’ve crushed him – which is why Ned decided to keep it from him.
wow, @warrenbishop… wow. I’m also not a book reader, but I was SO INTERESTED in this little detail. and your theory sounds so accurate and awesome, I’ll refuse to believe any other until things start unveiling.
@Cocksteady: I would add Olenna Tyrell to that list.
Great episode. I laughed loudly at least 7 or 8 times. Writing gets better and better and it was already great. Hound eating the chickens as they rode away at the end was perfect.
was going to say this just. SO MANY super fucking great scenes on this episode. just wow!
Hound is gonna be pitching for KFC now,right? “#HowDoYouKFC? With ale,cunt!”
“With a fuckin’ ale, ya cunt”
I was hoping to see “Bronn=yes, Tyrion=No on the whole more whores discussion” in gif form, but you do yeoman’s work, Chet.
The Hound: Wanna see a magic trick? I’m going to make this sword disappear.