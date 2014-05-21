Here’s How Much It Costs To Book 10 Of Your Favorite Bands

The only thing I wanted for my 10th birthday, even more than a Ken Griffey, Jr. junior, was for matchbox twenty to play my party. Of course, I never mentioned this to anyone, because a) even now I’m embarrassed of my mb20 obsession, and b) it’s not as if parents could afford to book the band. MAYBE a hundred bucks could have gotten the bassist, but not Rob Thomas. Now thanks to Degy Entertainment, via Priceonomics, I know exactly how much it would have cost to hire matchbox for the day: a cool $150,000-$250,000, or the same amount of money as Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, and Morrissey.
That may sound like a lot, but it’s nothing compared to Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Madonna, and Kanye West’s $1 million-plus asking price. Here’s how the numbers were attained:
Thanks to Degy Entertainment, a booking agency, we can give you a rough idea: an anonymous source passed along a list of the rates suggested by the artists’ agents per show, pre-expense. (Note: as a reader pointed out, these are asking prices from a third-party booking agency that specializes in college shows; as such, the numbers are likely inflated. Actual prices negotiated by many of these performers are contingent on a variety of factors.) (Via)
Here’s how much 10 of your favorite bands cost:
Anna Kendrick: $35,000-$50,000
Arcade Fire: $150,000
Bob Dylan: $1 million
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: $25,000-$30,000
Green Day: $500,000
Foo Fighters: $500,000
Pearl Jam: $350,000-$500,000
Queens of the Stone Age: $75,000-$125,000
Smash Mouth: $40,000-$60,000 (WHAT A STEAL)
St. Vincent: $20,000-$30,000
And here’s everyone else. DIBS ON BLESSID UNION OF SOULS.
