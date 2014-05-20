Here’s How Your Jennifer Lawrence Rape Joke Scandals Are Made

We already discussed Jennifer Lawrence’s cure-all for hiccups, but in that same Vulture article, there was an anecdote that I’m surprised wasn’t think-pieced about more.
Those were cries of joy; she’d just spotted Alfonso Cuarón in the crowd. “I broke out my rape scream for you!” she cried and grabbed his shoulders and screamed “Ahhhhh!!!” shaking her head like a crazed fan, or a woman in distress, into his face. Cuarón seemed quite pleased with his greeting. (Via)
I didn’t even pick up on the “rape scream” comment until the Hollywood Gossip wrote some hot tripe called, “Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Rape Scream’ Comment Angers Fans.”
Jennifer, of course, didn’t intend for the comment to go public, but she’s been in Hollywood long enough at this point that she should know nothing she says (especially at an industry event) is ever really private. Fans have already expressed their displeasure at the joke on Twitter, but Lawrence has yet to respond or apologize. (Via)
If Jezebel doesn’t blog about it, is it really a scandal? No, because even Twitter doesn’t care. I was curious about the accuracy of the Gossip’s “fans have already expressed their displeasure…on Twitter” claim, so I searched for “jennifer lawrence,” “jennifer lawrence rape,” and “jlaw rape joke.” The only tweets I found linked back to the Gossip article. Which got picked up by ONTD. Other websites will soon do the same, with headlines screaming, “JENNIFER LAWRENCE ENDORSES RAPE.”
And that, my friends, is how a fake scandal is born. Now let’s all set fire to the Internet.
Except the Jennifer Lawrence GIFs.
I never realized the people behind JLaw in that .gif are dressed like total fucking assholes.
Is that the German firearms dealer from Three Amigos?
I’m so glad this GIF exists, just for the Hipster Village People that I never would have noticed otherwise.
If I remember the movie, the scene takes place at Halloween.
Then I found out about camera tricks… nobody’s that fast!
His male plane is in the back
First the gays are kissing on TV and now this! What am I supposed to say to my children? Rabble rabble rabble.
Entertainment Blogs are about to blow something out of proportion for clicks? I feel this is obligatory.
That’s a surprisingly stupid thing for a seemingly smart person to say, but I fail to see how it could hurt anyone’s feelings, which should be a bare minimum requisite before someone’s expected to apologize or feel guilty for something they said.
Much is made these days about how using the word “rape” in any kind of context other than “rape is awful and should be even more illegal than it already is” is glorifying “rape culture”.
I think that some terms are thrown around more casually than they should be, but I’m pretty sure people getting up in arms about this particular moment are the ones we should be setting fire to, not the internet.
J-Law seems smart to you? Perhaps you also thought Marilyn Monroe was a member of MENSA.
@Arrogant Bastard
Maybe not able-to-write-a-term-paper-on-gravitational-waves smart, but seems-to-have-the-right-perspectives-on-life-and-herself smart. Wise might’ve been a better word.
I am only interested in JLaw as a willing participant.
Pop quiz, hotshot. You enter a room and see JLaw handcuffed to a bed. She looks up at you with a really amazing “come hither” smile. She barely parts her lips to murmur, “The safe word is ‘staircase’.”
What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO?
Faux outrage is the hot thing right now. People aren’t offended until they are told to be.
Why don’t you talk to a rape survivor about faux outrage, and see if they think anything connected to that word is even remotely funny. Then come back and tell us how you feel. Oh, and no one told me to be offended by your moronic comment. I have a brain, you see…
Oh my god this is the perfect storm of internet non-controversy! I hope this doesn’t ruin Game of Thrones either.
Wow, I guess I overlooked it. Better up my outrage game.
Is you reporting it not only increasing awareness of it and thus making it worse?
Not Jezebel (too busy blasting Shailene Woodley), but this should do.
But I knew as soon as I read it. People (well, a few) seem to be shocked. Really? She’s always this way.
This is what happens when you say something you thought of.
People should only say things that have been written out in advance, vetted with other people, approved by the legal department, and audience-tested.
#yolofocusgroup
I’m having a hard time finding any fucks to give about this and I’m usually one of the first to get pissed about ignorant rape comments. Maybe it’s because it’s JLaw, or maybe because it’s actually a non-issue, but this doesn’t cause me outrage.
Is anyone sure she actually said that, or did someone maybe mishear what she said?
Still not as good as when I told my friend that a clip on her backpack doubled as a rape whistle. Then I had to explain what a rape whistle is and she said (direct quote), “F*ck that, if I was a rapist I’d just punch her in the face and knock that whistle right out of her mouth.”
I don’t know what’s worse, you having to mansplain a rape whistle or your friend not understanding it beforehand in the first place.
@MasterDave – the answer is none of that. saying “mansplain” is the worst.
Give ’em time. I’m expecting it tomorrow.
Are people just now finding out she’s got a bit of (sometimes inappropriate) tomboy in her? Welcome to 2011 morons.
I am now 100% sure that Jennifer Lawrence is responsible for Jar Jar and the finale to HIMYM. I think it’s pretty clear.
Oh this article is fucking RICH.
