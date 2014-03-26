This Dramatic Rescue From A Massive Houston Apartment Fire Is A Heart Attack From Start To Finish

A small fire on the roof of an apartment complex being built in downtown Houston quickly turned into a massive blaze on Tuesday afternoon after being whipped up by heavy wind.

All of the construction workers on the site were accounted for after the complex was completely charred by the fire, but not before firefighters executed the dramatic rescue seen in the video below, in which one worker is trapped on a balcony as flames roar through the only unit he has access to.

Further details on the fire, from ABC News:

The Tuesday fire gutted the 396-unit, 4½-acre Axis Apartments project in the city’s hip Montrose district. The roof and the shell of the expansive structure collapsed as the flames turned it into a charred ruin. All construction workers who had been in the high-rise building were accounted for, and no injuries have been reported. One man was rescued as he prepared to jump to safety, Fire Capt. Ruy Lozano said. Fire officials said more than 200 emergency personnel battled the fire for 2½ hours before bringing it under control.

“There was a report of a couple of guys working on the roof doing welding,” Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Greg Lewis told the AP. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ABC News & Karen Jones