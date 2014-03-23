Look At This Picture Of Jerry Stiller's Outfit With Ben Stiller Circa 1978

Nothing can be more Jerry Stiller than his shirt-jacket combination. It has paralyzed me how 1970’s it is. I’m no fashion savvy person, but if you wore that type of thing now, I think you may be arrested, or given the key to the city. I don’t know, I just guess.
Ben Stiller, however, looks like some kid who has a dad that wears the best clothes ever. I sent this picture to my dad with no context, and he sent back, “Who’s the girl with him?” Sorry, Ben.
(Via Reddit)
Clearly, Jerry Stiller provided his own wardrobe for Seinfeld.
And Ben Stiller didn’t grow any taller.
I live in Brooklyn, NY. I see guys dressed like Jerry Stiller all the time. Right down to the hat, moustache and handbag. Only difference is the pants. Bellbottoms are out. Skinny jeans are in.
Oh and Ben is rockin’ some sweet Adidas kicks.
Take pictures of them for a week and send them to me ASAP.
Normally I’d respond with “I ain’t leavin’ this house unless I need to (work) until this damn winter ends already”, but I’m going to WWE RAW tomorrow night. I’ll be on the lookout, lol.
Never knew Ben Stiller was a cute teenage girl.
I love this photo. Jerry Stiller is so likeable in such a weird way.
I cant make out what the Playbill is for
All I remember about ’70s style is, it had its own brand of bold, bot like the bold that has come since. It’s almost as though it was more Devil May Care, less savvy. You mixed patterns because you could, not because you were convinced you knew what you were doing and could carry it off. You almost had to because 90% of everything was print.
There’s so much right with this picture, I don’t know where to begin. Ben’s t-shirt, which I’m only guessing is from a PBS fundraiser (was Channel 13 in New York City a thing?) that he was likely forced to volunteer at, is pretty retrobadass. I can see the 21st Century geek set squeezing themselves into it ironically.
Oh it was. Plenty of childhood memories of Sesame Street, Mr. Rogers, and Shining Time Station to back that up.
Jerry Stiller is an amazing comedic actor. I could listen to him yell at a wall all day.
It’s 2014 and Dame Dash is rocking this same outfit. The guys here at TSS even posted it!
Playbill is from “The Gin Game”, I believe.
If I’m correct that would mean the Stiller men had just enjoyed some hot Jessica Tandy action. Tony award winning!