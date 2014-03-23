Look At This Picture Of Jerry Stiller's Outfit With Ben Stiller Circa 1978

03.23.14

Nothing can be more Jerry Stiller than his shirt-jacket combination. It has paralyzed me how 1970’s it is. I’m no fashion savvy person, but if you wore that type of thing now, I think you may be arrested, or given the key to the city. I don’t know, I just guess.

Ben Stiller, however, looks like some kid who has a dad that wears the best clothes ever. I sent this picture to my dad with no context, and he sent back, “Who’s the girl with him?” Sorry, Ben.

(Via Reddit)

