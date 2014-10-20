Jew-Hating Russian Women Are Competing To Be Named ‘Miss Hitler 2014’

It’s what every young girl dreams of when she grows up, right — to be named Miss Hitler? Well, Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong, you better move to Mother Russia and get a VKontakte (their Facebook) account because that’s where, according to Vocativ, “young women [are competing] for the ‘Miss Ostland 2014’ crown by posting Nazi selfies to the ‘Adolf Hitler’ fan page.” Sexy heil! But how does one become Miss Hitler?
1. Love Hitler
2. Hate Jews
Simple (it also helps if you know what Ostland was). Unfortunately, the page, wich was followed by more than 7,000 freaks, was just shut down, so all the women who entered, including…
Katya Shkredova is from Mogilev, Belarus, and suffers from a Hitler infatuation. In her spare time, she likes to pose for a selfie or two donning a Nazi hat. She “adores Adolf” for his philosophy on the “ideal society.” The thing she loves most about him is his will to “experiment on people.” Shkredova’s picture has 37 likes so far. (Via)
Anastasia Ageeva’s “About Me” on her VKontakte profile is the Adolf Hitler quote, “To love no one is the greatest gift. If you love no one, you are invincible because you free yourself of the most terrible pain”. She has only 20 likes so far, despite the fact that she uses emojis to express her Jew-hating passion. (Via)
…will have to try again next year. ICH BIN EIN MISS HITLER 2015.
Why is pale, young Kelly Rippa in the banner pic?
This is absolutely heinous. Why I can’t imagine how such a sick, depraved contes…
*scrolls down to last picture*
Well, heil titler! I’d give that racist mouth a little of the ol’ zyklon D any day.
i second that.
Agreed… And I’m Polish, we hate 3 things Nazis, Russians and zombie Nazis
If you’ve been to Poland, you would see there is not so much of the Nazi hating, for some reason the countries that paid the heaviest price to defeat that evil (eastern europe etc) seem to have huge neo-nazi bases.
comparatively of course to other countries.
@VladmirA Unless your Jewish or one of the other groups that would be sent off to the camps, I’m guessing 5-6 years of oppression by the Nazi’s is easier to forget when you had to deal with 50 years of oppression by the Soviet Union immediately afterwards.
Somehow regular “Miss America” style beauty pageants still seem much more horrible than this.
Stupid sexy nazis
Ya see the problem with Miss Hitler is that they didn’t do this on Kickstarter. If they did it would’ve went off without a hitch.
Girl-Hitler needs to enter
If there’s one thing Nazism was missing it was emojis
“Sup baby. How’d you like go out with a guy who’s more hung than an SS Captain at Nuremburg?…”
Which of you ladies has the reich stuff?!
Yu cant honestly claim Justin Beiber as one of your own and call yourself a superior race.
Your move, Florida.
That would look good on a resume.
How do they feel about self-hating Jews?
Hm. That’s a thinker…
It’s weird how people are fans of Hitler even though they’re from countries or cultures that the Nazis tried to destroy.
This could actually work in Mississipi or Alabama.
First saw during a meeting at work. Talk about fighting Battle of the Bulge.
I bet there all part Jew
If they really wanted to be Patriotic Russians they could have been Miss Stalin. It’s not like Joe was a fan of the Jews.
Someone needs to put these cunts in a death camp with the rest of Nazi supporters everywhere.
Josh Kurp, not sure how you translated the quote below the photo, but what you wrote is complete B.S.
Actual Translation:
“In this world there are people which are almighty and those which are weak, poor and rich, however their corpses smell the same” – with Adolf Hitler
Even better translation would be “…their corpses reek the same…”
Wait! I thought Russia was fighting to free ethnic Russians from Neo-Nazi Ukrainians?
Considering what Hitler did to the Russians, this must be making Stalin roll over in his grave. Sick.