Jew-Hating Russian Women Are Competing To Be Named ‘Miss Hitler 2014’

#Russia
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.20.14 29 Comments

It’s what every young girl dreams of when she grows up, right — to be named Miss Hitler? Well, Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong, you better move to Mother Russia and get a VKontakte (their Facebook) account because that’s where, according to Vocativ, “young women [are competing] for the ‘Miss Ostland 2014’ crown by posting Nazi selfies to the ‘Adolf Hitler’ fan page.” Sexy heil! But how does one become Miss Hitler?

1. Love Hitler
2. Hate Jews

Simple (it also helps if you know what Ostland was). Unfortunately, the page, wich was followed by more than 7,000 freaks, was just shut down, so all the women who entered, including…

Katya Shkredova is from Mogilev, Belarus, and suffers from a Hitler infatuation. In her spare time, she likes to pose for a selfie or two donning a Nazi hat. She “adores Adolf” for his philosophy on the “ideal society.” The thing she loves most about him is his will to “experiment on people.” Shkredova’s picture has 37 likes so far. (Via)

Anastasia Ageeva’s “About Me” on her VKontakte profile is the Adolf Hitler quote, “To love no one is the greatest gift. If you love no one, you are invincible because you free yourself of the most terrible pain”. She has only 20 likes so far, despite the fact that she uses emojis to express her Jew-hating passion. (Via)

…will have to try again next year. ICH BIN EIN MISS HITLER 2015.

Via Vocativ

TOPICS#Russia
TAGSADOLPH HITLERMISS HITLERRUSSIA

