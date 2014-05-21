Jon Stewart Just Messed With The Wrong City After Last Night’s Epic Anti-Philadelphia Rant

Last week Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg claims to have gotten food poisoning while dining on New York City’s ubiquitous Shake Shack, at the chain’s Citi Field location while the Philadelphia Phillies were in town playing the Mets. According to what Sandberg told reporters, he lost six pounds in two days due to uncontrollable diarrhea — not fun, if you’ve ever experienced food poisoning or a norovirus.
So on last night’s Daily Show, Jon Stewart accused “some jagoff from Philadelphia” from tarnishing the good name of Shake Shack the New York Mets in an epic, Philadelphia-slamming rant. Here’s just a snippet of Stewart’s remarks:
“What kind of city takes the parts of the cow normal people throw away, fries it up on a hunk of bread and before serving it up, asks ‘you want me to put whiz on that?’ I’ll tell ya, a city SO F*CKING DUMB it uses its art museum as exercise equipment. A city so famously f*cked that no animal would represent its baseball team forcing you to go with this fucked up Jim Henson-reject-looking piece of sh*t.”
OK, first of all, the Art Museum steps are meant to be the climactic finish of a long run, not the entire workout itself. There is actually an 8.6 mile loop that starts and ends at the Art Museum and winds along the Schuylkill River. Secondly, cheesesteaks are delicious. To this day I don’t think I’ve ever had one sober, but that only adds to their allure. Third … OK, yeah. Our baseball mascot is kind of a giant green nutsack. I’ll give him that one.
Obviously Jon Stewart was joking and not serious about his Philly hate, but still — he’d better watch his back. Philadelphians are not exactly known for having, how do you want to say … A sense of humor, when it comes to our fine city. We will huck batteries at you, Stewart, is all I’m saying.
Stewart’s rant starts in at the 4:11 mark:
Something tells me Stewart’s going to have a few batteries chucked his way in the coming weeks.
And no offense to my Philly friends, but cheese whiz is disgusting on a Cheesesteak – real melted cheese or GTFO
I’ll ignore the rest but agree with the whiz sucks. Provolone or gtfo
It drives me fucking insane when people think cheesesteaks have cheeze wiz or yellow cheese on them.
Provolone or you’re an asshole.
Fucking cheese whiz. Maybe they can replace the meat with Tofu, too!
He does say that he actually loves cheesesteaks, albeit in hushed tones, in the video, but I’m betting the batteries will still fly.
On a side note; I’ll be in Philly this weekend, got any recommendations on places to see/eat/drink or events going on this weekend?
Skip the shitty cheesesteaks and get a roast pork Italian at Tony Luke’s.
or a Cheesesteak at Tony Luke’s
Anywhere but Pat’s, Geno’s or Jim’s. Tourist traps, the lot of them
Last time I was there, my buddy (who lives there) and I walked passed Geno’s and Pat’s, I asked if he wanted to get a sandwich from one of those places and he looked like he was about to knock me out cold. I’ll be steering clear of both of them, and Jim’s too, thanks.
Skip the cheesesteaks in general and hit up the Mexican side of the Italian market.
I’ve walked the Italian market before though I never talked to the gypsies or ate any stickers, maybe this time…
@HopFrog “my buddy who lives there….. looked like he was about to knock me out cold”
Just summed up Philly.
@mikeybot Plenty of good steak shops outside of the city. No need to hit the tourist traps, agreed.
@HopFrog, if you do decide to go for tourist cheesesteaks, might I recommend the South Street Challenge:
[www.moundalexis.com]
Other than that, you’re sadly just missing Philly Beer Week — but this is a nice reference if you’re seeking out good beer bars:
[www.phillytapfinder.com]
Try a pear. I hear they are good.
Get a cheesesteak at Campo’s on 3rd and Market, down near Penn’s Landing. A little more upscale than your Tony Luke’s or (barf) Pat’s or Geno’s, but way better, I think.
Seconding what Otto Man said, but check out John’s Roast Pork if you get a chance. Tony Luke’s is hit or miss sometimes, but I’ve never had a bad sandwich from John’s.
John’s Roast Pork (closed sunday, open on Saturday until 3pm now) or DiNic’s in the Italian Market. Both make great roast pork, and good cheesesteaks if you’re dead-set on having one. Fuck the whiz, sharp provolone. Tony Luke’s works in a pinch.
Unless you’re drunk. Whiz is a magical plastic that will coat your stomach and protect you from everything you’ve ingested.
If you absolutely need a cheesesteak on South Street, go to Ishkabibbles. Cheu Noodle Bar is a good soup lunch, and El Jorocho or Veracruzano for tacos by the Italian Market.
er…DiNic’s is in Reading Terminal market, not the Italian Market.
Dinic’s in Reading Terminal Market for the best goddamn sandwich you will ever stuff down your piehole.
[tommydinics.com]
The best cheesesteaks are served up a place that was known as Chink’s until the pc police forced a change a year or so ago.
[joessteaks.com]
My post just vanished but I was agreeing with jon_k that Dinic’s in Reading Terminal Market is worth the wait.
Best cheesesteaks were from a place that used to be called Chink’s unitl a year or so ago when they were forced to change the name
[joessteaks.com]
Thanks for the great suggestions all! I fully intend to get back home a gelatinous 15lbs heavier.
One more question – know any good places to watch the Champions League final on Saturday afternoon?
Yup, Jose’s is the best cheese steak in the world. Hands down. Really, I’d recommend hitting up as much of reading terminal market as you can, but not Sunday. Much of the place is closed.
I watched last year’s champion’s league final at cavanaugh’s headhouse. It was a good time. Tir na nog, fado and Brauhaus schmidts would all be good options as well.
Joe’s not Jose’s. Ugh.
Thanks Pyro. Looks like Brauhaus Schmitz is within stumbling distance. Done and done.
Damn, I always forget about John’s. I’ve never had a bad time with Tony Luke’s but yeah John’s was solid.
he took aim at chicago (and it’s pizza) last year, this year it’s philly’s turn
more importantly, Jon Stewart is from central Jersey. Closer to Philly than New York.
jon stewart is part owner of The Mets
Came to say the same thing. Hell, you can see Pennsylvania from a high enough vantage in Lawrenceville.
It’s really, really easy to make a good cheesesteak (or “steak and cheese” if you will). Fry up some decent steak, melt some good cheese on it, put it on some good bread. It’s not fucking rocket science. How Philly thinks they own it with their disgusting versions of it I will never understand. “Take a good cheesesteak, but make it so greasy you can’t eat it wtihout gagging, and possibly add CHEEZ WHIZ to it.” Yeah, you earned a real trophy for that.
If accurately named, no one in their right mind would order a Philly style cheesesteak.
Because that name would be “The Soggy Loaf”.
The Cheesesteak originated in Philly…it is more about being first then being best in these types of things.
Puts me in the mood to listen to Bill Burr.
Being from here I have to listen to that at least once a year to remain humble.
Stewbeef is fine so long as he never enters Philly. No one from there actually ever leaves the pub, and when they try, they just pass out in the trailer from the melting plastic fumes.
Obligatory: Bill Burr vs Philly
Ah… you beat me to it @stinkandburn.
As an experienced Philly-hater (and resident), I give this rant a C+: Good amounts of hate, but he needs to get more creative and not rely on Philadelphia cliches so much.
But agreed that this city is woefully self-unaware and cannot take a goddamned joke.
That’s all anyone relies on these days. And it gets a big ol’ yawn from this lifelong “Fluffyan.”
Nick Kroll did a better job busting on Philly (and Pittsburgh), IMHO.
Milk Steak > Cheese Steak
I guess he needed a bump in ratings in Philly