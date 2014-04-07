These Adorable Little Girls ‘Fighting’ In A Judo Competition Will Make You Want To Hug Your Sworn Enemy

We as a nation — and the world at large — could learn a lot by watching the video below, in which a pair of tiny girls do battle in a judo competition. How great would the world be if every altercation began with hilariously out-of-sync standing bows and each act of malice quickly devolved into an adorable hug-roll hybrid? VERY GREAT. Especially if we partook in impromptu wiggle sessions between each battle.
Whereas you see, adorable children, I see, child army being trained to kill us all
Sweep the leg. SWEEP THE LEG!
Man, these kids could care less about this tournament. They just want to know what’s for lunch? Or do you have some cookies?
I knew the bigger one would get the trip when the other one starting eating her belt. That girl was stupid.
FLAWLESS VICTORY.
WITH GOD AS MY WITNESS, SHE IS TORN IN HALF!!!