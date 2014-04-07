These Adorable Little Girls ‘Fighting’ In A Judo Competition Will Make You Want To Hug Your Sworn Enemy

Creative Director
04.07.14 6 Comments

We as a nation — and the world at large — could learn a lot by watching the video below, in which a pair of tiny girls do battle in a judo competition. How great would the world be if every altercation began with hilariously out-of-sync standing bows and each act of malice quickly devolved into an adorable hug-roll hybrid? VERY GREAT. Especially if we partook in impromptu wiggle sessions between each battle.

Afrand K via DPAF

Around The Web

TAGSCuteJUDOJUDO CHOPKIDSviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP