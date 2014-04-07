These Adorable Little Girls ‘Fighting’ In A Judo Competition Will Make You Want To Hug Your Sworn Enemy

We as a nation — and the world at large — could learn a lot by watching the video below, in which a pair of tiny girls do battle in a judo competition. How great would the world be if every altercation began with hilariously out-of-sync standing bows and each act of malice quickly devolved into an adorable hug-roll hybrid? VERY GREAT. Especially if we partook in impromptu wiggle sessions between each battle.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Afrand K via DPAF