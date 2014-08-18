Who Did The Ice Bucket Challenge Better: Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco or Nina Dobrev?

Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco missed out on a perfect opportunity to scream BAZINGA in her Ice Bucket Challenge. She screwed the pooch big time. Way to go Penny. You held out for a big contract, made all that money and it’s like I don’t know you anymore.

By the way, pro-tip, don’t wear white when people pour water on you. I learned that watching Girls Gone Wild. Thanks Joe Francis.

Now see, Nina Dobrev is doing this right. She was sick of the garden variety Ice Bucket Challenge and went out and did some slow-motion Matrix sh*t. She’s the clear winner here. She’s atop the Ice Bucket Challenge rankings right now.

Unofficially:

1) Nina Dobrev

2) Chris Pratt

3) Amy Schumer

4) Weird Al

83) Taylor Swift

100) Pope Francis

1001) Justin Bieber