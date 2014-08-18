Who Did The Ice Bucket Challenge Better: Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco or Nina Dobrev?

#Kaley Cuoco
Senior Editor
08.18.14 28 Comments

Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco missed out on a perfect opportunity to scream BAZINGA in her Ice Bucket Challenge. She screwed the pooch big time. Way to go Penny. You held out for a big contract, made all that money and it’s like I don’t know you anymore.

By the way, pro-tip, don’t wear white when people pour water on you. I learned that watching Girls Gone Wild. Thanks Joe Francis.

Now see, Nina Dobrev is doing this right. She was sick of the garden variety Ice Bucket Challenge and went out and did some slow-motion Matrix sh*t. She’s the clear winner here. She’s atop the Ice Bucket Challenge rankings right now.

Challenge accepted. If you're gonna go in , you gotta go ALLLLLLL in. #ALS

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Unofficially:

1) Nina Dobrev
2) Chris Pratt
3) Amy Schumer
4) Weird Al
83) Taylor Swift
100) Pope Francis
1001) Justin Bieber

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kaley Cuoco
TAGSIce Bucket ChallengeKALEY CUOCONINA DOBREV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP