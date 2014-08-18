Who Did The Ice Bucket Challenge Better: Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco or Nina Dobrev?

Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco missed out on a perfect opportunity to scream BAZINGA in her Ice Bucket Challenge. She screwed the pooch big time. Way to go Penny. You held out for a big contract, made all that money and it’s like I don’t know you anymore.
By the way, pro-tip, don’t wear white when people pour water on you. I learned that watching Girls Gone Wild. Thanks Joe Francis.
Now see, Nina Dobrev is doing this right. She was sick of the garden variety Ice Bucket Challenge and went out and did some slow-motion Matrix sh*t. She’s the clear winner here. She’s atop the Ice Bucket Challenge rankings right now.
Unofficially:
1) Nina Dobrev
2) Chris Pratt
3) Amy Schumer
4) Weird Al
83) Taylor Swift
100) Pope Francis
1001) Justin Bieber
5) Nick Offerman (for challenging Arnold as Mr. Freeze)
Big Bank Theory, never seen it. But, I do think Kaley needs to take some of that cash and get some work done on her chiclets. This isn’t Britain, hon.
Nina Dobrev’s boobs looked amazing here. Respect.
Oh Jaimie Alexander(Sif) also did it [www.youtube.com]
uh oh… saying someone did something better than chris pratt? that is definitely against uproxx policy… I’ll miss you A. Isaacs…
I had a good 2-week run though.
This is my favorite ice bucket challenge story: [myfox8.com]
Would have been funny if they dumped a bucket of ice on his head after pulling his body out of the harbor.
PK Subban’s is in the top 10.
“By the way, pro-tip, don’t wear white when people pour water on you. ”
Counter point: ALWAYS wear white when people pour water on you.
Has Lacey Chabert accepted Kaley’s challenge yet?
Just askin’.
Me too. For science.
I didn’t even know they were best friends! Someone needs to come up with a Make Out With Your Best Friend Lacey Challenge that will benefit unhard dicks.
Cuoco’s bucket didn’t even have ice in it.
Also, this whole thing is fucking stupid.
Not to belabor the obvious, but we’re discussing a harmless activity that combines wet tee-shirts, charitable donations to a good cause and hopefully advancing research for a pretty terrible disease, and you feel this is stupid?
Welp, it takes all kinds I suppose.
Nina clearly won. Kaley’s could have been incredible but she turned away when things got interesting.
Of course she wore white. Of course.
Does it still suck if they start adding in wet white t-shirts though? Cause I’d probably give it a shot
#1 Zac Brown Band – Check it!
She jumped about 25′ off that yacht, so there’s that. Sure gravity did most of the work but she had to start it.
Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz in wet t-shirts… nope.
Kaley definitely would’ve won had she not turned away afterwards. Rookie move Cuoco
And aren’t you supposed to call out people AFTER getting blasted? She had no intention of showing them thangs!!
Nobody likes a tease. Especially one that got implants but wont show them off.
I dont know who Nina Dobrev is.
dave bautistas was alright
I don’t know why…but I damn near spit my drink when I saw the gravity comment…
Oh…and Nina won. Because boobs.
Hum, I think TomHiddleston did the slow motion thing first. At least I saw his video first, so I didn’t find it that special wyhen she did it.
Nina Dobrev was the best <3
Pffft, someone else already did the slow-motion-jumping-off-a-boat video. And if you want real slow motion awesomeness, Brandon Palaniuk