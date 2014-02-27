Liam Neeson Returns To ‘The Daily Show’ To Discuss His New Movie And Love Of Horse-Drawn Carriages

#Taken #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
02.27.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Liam Neeson stopped by The Daily Show to discuss his new movie Non-Stop, which is basically just Taken on a plane. Not a great movie, but Liam Neeson beating people up always gets me. He also takes a stance against the New York City mayor trying to take away horse-drawn carriages. Uh, okay? I guess this is a legit place to make a stand on pro horse-drawn carriages? Whatever, You tell’em, Liam!

Am I for horse and carriages now? Yes. But then again, if they are TAKEN away, a cheesy date movie trope is taken away for life. Maybe that is what the mayor is doing? I see now!

tumblr_mwxollNhX91swh3svo1_500

Via The Daily Show, Gawker

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taken#Jon Stewart#The Daily Show
TAGSJON STEWARTLIAM NEESONNON-STOPTAKENTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP