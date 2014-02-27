Liam Neeson Returns To ‘The Daily Show’ To Discuss His New Movie And Love Of Horse-Drawn Carriages

Liam Neeson stopped by The Daily Show to discuss his new movie Non-Stop, which is basically just Taken on a plane. Not a great movie, but Liam Neeson beating people up always gets me. He also takes a stance against the New York City mayor trying to take away horse-drawn carriages. Uh, okay? I guess this is a legit place to make a stand on pro horse-drawn carriages? Whatever, You tell’em, Liam!
Am I for horse and carriages now? Yes. But then again, if they are TAKEN away, a cheesy date movie trope is taken away for life. Maybe that is what the mayor is doing? I see now!
Via The Daily Show, Gawker
Liam Neeson seems to be pulling a Jason Statham and just making the same movie over and over again. It’s like Taken 2 meets That one where he punches wolves!
He…really is making the same movie over and over. It’s just him yelling and punching.
And I couldn’t be happier about this.
AV Club gave Non-Stop a B+, which for them is kind of stunning. So I bet it’s pretty fucking great.
But I’d also make that bet if they gave it an F…
Right now I’m giving it a “Watch it on FX in 2 years.”