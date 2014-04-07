Lindsay Lohan’s Sobriety Isn’t Going So Great According To Last Night’s ‘Lindsay’

(Note: The exact face Lindsay Lohan makes when being confronted with a lie.)
If these clips from Lindsay are any indication, the only way Lindsay Lohan could be managing her sobriety more poorly is if she started pointing and saying “look over there!” to her handlers while she quickly chugged from a bottle she keeps hidden in her bra.
On Sunday night’s episode, Lindsay becomes irate when her “life coach” AJ Johnson confronts her over accusations that she had been drinking; quickly deferring said accusations with some lies before stating that she “doesn’t feel comfortable discussing this on camera” — which is, you know, the entire freaking point of the series.
Lindsay’s really an amazing liar. In response to her life coach telling her that her own mother said that she had been drinking, she says: “That was someone who was living in the guilt of their own actions, projecting it on to me.” Like, what even just happened there? You just got Lindsay Lohan mindf*cked.
Later Lindsay admits to flubbing up on her sobriety and refuses to see the AJ, who then quits. I hope her new job as a lion tamer or sharpened axe juggler finds her less stress than her previous occupation.
Reflecting back on their time working together, Lohan says that her life coach was “a blessing in disguise.” I don’t think that phrase means what she thinks it means. A blessing in disguise is losing your car keys only to find out that traffic is stopped in both directions due to an overturned tractor-trailer that spilled 5,000 gallons of corn syrup all over the highway. A life coach is a “person who counsels and encourages clients on matters having to do with careers or personal challenges.” I’m pretty sure that’s just 100% just a blessing in its most literal sense.
Oh, Lindsay.
Let’s reflect on those days gone by when everyone wanted to bang this chick.
“Memories, like the colors of my mind. The way we were.”
I still would and you’re a full-blown homosexual for claiming otherwise.
Men are so easy… don’t you guys have standards at all? ^^^
No. No we don’t. Also, Lindsay of yesteryear hung out with Paris and that Brandon kid, Lindsay of today spent twelve hours on a set with Lily Luvs and probably got some awesome by tips. I would hit that.
*BJ tips, worst typo ever
I bet every time she sees that Mean Girls is on cable she has to drink herself into a coma.
I know I do.
Isn’t “Lindsay Lohan’s sobriety” defined as nothing more than the time she’s asleep and unable to drink?
“Lindsay Lohan’s sobriety” is just a relative term these days. It means having a BAC of 0.23.
+0.23
Jesus, Lindsay Lohan – with makeup and camera lighting and everything kind about television – looks fifteen years older than me (and I am ten years older than her, and I am often presumed to be in my twenties).
Hon, if looking like as bad as you do doesn’t make you wake up to the mess you’ve made of your opportunities… you are lost. Being vain does have its benefits. Not wanting to look like a hag is one of them.
This show was much better as Breaking Bonaducci. That was amazing television, and at least he realized he was a problem.
We drank a lot of Cranberry vodkas while watching that show in college.
Just listening to these people talk makes my brain hurt. It’s like an art form based on using the most amount of words to say the least possible. It’s no wonder this chick doesn’t understand anything if people spend all their time explaining to each other how certain questions make them feel instead of fucking answering them and wording questions in such a convoluted way so as not to offend anyone, that no one understands what the real question was to begin with.
Looking at these other clips I am absolutely astounded how this chick still has a team of assistants to take care of her stuff that she gets to feel entitled about and act like she has so much going on and so much to do that you can’t possibly bother her with anything mundane.
That said, I loved watching the clip of her braless in a clingy white shirt. That’s a career angle she could expand on.
I think oil heir Brandon Davis said it best…. “Firecrooooootch!!!”
Oh Lindsay, I feel like there should be an entire season of Justified dedicated to Raylan guarding Lindsay, like that’s Art’s punishment.