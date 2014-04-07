HBO Go Crashed Again Last Night Thanks To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Premiere

#Game of Thrones
04.07.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

In what I imagine caused a lot of high-pitched screams of “NOOOO!” many Game of Thrones fans were assaulted with an HBO GO outage last night because everyone was watching or their parents’ account to watch the premiere. It’s not the first time something this has happened — the True Detective finale also crashed it just a few weeks ago. I bet tablets went flying last night.

hbo fail one

Please stay tuned? I think that’s what viewers were trying to do, HBO.

hbo fail two

Now you’re just being mean. It really feels like HBO is telling fans to f*** off with this tweet. No pizza left? Send a raven. Getting your house foreclosed on? Send a raven. 911 emergency? Send a raven.

(Via Variety)

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of throneshbo go

