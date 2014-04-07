HBO Go Crashed Again Last Night Thanks To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Premiere

In what I imagine caused a lot of high-pitched screams of “NOOOO!” many Game of Thrones fans were assaulted with an HBO GO outage last night because everyone was watching or their parents’ account to watch the premiere. It’s not the first time something this has happened — the True Detective finale also crashed it just a few weeks ago. I bet tablets went flying last night.
Please stay tuned? I think that’s what viewers were trying to do, HBO.
Now you’re just being mean. It really feels like HBO is telling fans to f*** off with this tweet. No pizza left? Send a raven. Getting your house foreclosed on? Send a raven. 911 emergency? Send a raven.
(Via Variety)
They really screwed me over last night..HBOGO started acting up around 8:30 est & I knew this was gonna happen again.
For some reason, HBOGO worked on the xbox for me even though the laptop and phone kept on failing.
A couple of my buddies that “borrow” HBO Go accounts were complaining all night about it. My advice, as it was when it happened during True Detective, was that they have every right to call/email/tweet HBO and boisterously complain about the service that they’re willfully stealing in order to avoid paying $15/month to help support shows like GoT.
My sense is that despite HBO’s seemingly nonchalant attitude towards torrents and sharing of accounts, this is their passive-aggressive way of having people subscribe to their service offering. They won’t “fix” the problem, because there is no problem. It’s simple supply and demand
If it truly was an issue with too much traffic, HBO’s nonchalant attitude towards password sharing is complete BS for people who actually pay for their service. But I agree, I doubt they fix it.
It’s more likely people that don’t want to pay $150/month just to support Game of Thrones. As a stand alone service more people would gladly pay but then HBO would have to invest in making it work. Right now this isn’t an issue for actual subscribers.
@Bizarro Stormy – that’s a fair point and one that I don’t disagree with. As a subscriber, I swallow my contempt for the cable/satellite under the guise of “my money goes to improve the products that I like.” It’s a foolish belief, but it helps me to feel better, slightly, as I pay the current extortion rates issued by Directv.
I know cable subscribers have been trending down and they are trying so many things to lock people into paying for it while making 10,000% profits. I hope someone enough people cut the cord and then we can real competition and choice. A world were you can pick your channels hopefully would mean the end of o e of these terrible networks.
Funny story, when I cut cable no one ever came by to shut it off. That was three years ago. I was told by a buddy that works for them that they just assume you are moving out and the next person will be calling them to set up service. They often don’t bother shutting off service, theorist send the signal to the box. Eventually they will make it so you have to have a set top box or all the channel are scrambled anyway.
I find it hard to muster sympathy when I know that most viewers using HBOGO to watch a live premiere aren’t actually paying for it. It sucks for those who are paying for it, though.
I don’t think the tweet is dismissive; it’s just the result of HBO taking the cool Dad stand on HBOGO usage. I’m also pretty sure “send a raven” is a play on send a tweet more than it is take a hike. As someone who has seen plenty of companies go dark when they experience service issues, it’s nice that HBO was a least directing viewers to reasonable alternatives/provide updates.
Put, seriously folks, don’t try to watch streaming content live.
Since HBOGO isn’t a stand alone service I think they assume most paying customers will be watching on their TV. Sure, you will get some kids watching on their parents’ accounts because the house TV is occupied but most of this is people sharing account passwords and they aren’t even paying for the service. Until it’s offered as a standalone, making it the prime method of viewing for paying customers, it’s not likely to be as stable as Netflix for stuff like this.
I’m sure someone will tell me I’m wrong and they totally rely on HBOGO as their main way of viewing but they totally pay for it (suuuure). If that is the case then just wait or torrent it. You aren’t getting shafted because a secondary service has problems at peak time. It’s a bonus and nothing more (for now).
Would probably cost just as much to try and police the service as it would to upgrade (something that will be needed anyway). They know that not only would cracking down cost money to implement, it would cost them good well and therefore subscribers.
“What do you mean, Hodor ended the Undertaker’s Streak?!”
+1
After the TD debacle, I was shocked that I was actually able to log on through the iPad app last night and watch, though it took 3 attempts to login and 10minutes to do it. But a lot better than a couple weeks ago. I’m a paying subscriber but having to VPN in from a US IP since I’m in Canada for work the next few months. For people like me, HBO GO is the only (legit) way to access what I’m paying for in the short, and, even then, its been a lot of hassle BEFORE the infrastructure mess. As a general rule, you shouldn’t be operating a part of your business that the paying customers are shocked works even partially as pitched.
I haven’t had a single issue with HBOGO. I’ve used it extensively, having watched all of Curb, all of the Wire, and a number of other shows. It is, by far, the lion’s share of my HBO usage, and the primary reason I don’t cancel when GoT is off air. Saying that the main purpose of HBOGO is to watch shows live seems incredibly insincere when it is a better service than the channels themselves provide, in all circumstances except live viewing of new episodes.
I understand your frustration, but keep in mind that you’re in the minority of legitimate complaints when it comes to trying to watch a show live on HBGO, and a complaint that will only reasonably be resolved by HBO cracking down on account sharing (a policy that is largely celebrated), or spending money to increase server capacity for, like, 10 hours a year that the service gets hit hard.
On the bright side, it is something that will likely be addressed if HBO plans to roll out HBGO as an independent service.
The biggest problem, in my opinion, is that HBO seems to want to compete with Netflix as the best streaming option available but it doesn’t want to have the infrastructure in place to play the same game. Netflix didn’t have these issues with ‘Arrested Development’, season 2 of ‘House of Cards’ or any of its other original programming.
I think that HBO did this on purpose just like I think they did it for True Detective finale. Basically a middle finger to the people that don’t subscribe to HBO on cable/satellite and use someone’s Go account.
If you thought that HBO Go was going to work last night after the True Detective disaster. You are a moron.
Whats sad is HBO Go is HBO;s future and they are reluctant to admit it. This plus with the fact that they didn’t put out an app for x box one or ps4 is just stupid. All this while they are considering a stand a long service for HBO Go. Poorly run company, fucking amateurs.
I wanted to watch Mysha before moving on to the premier. It took a few login attempts but once it did connect I didn’t have any issues.
As to HBOGO being the next Netflix, they need to make their site a lot more user friendly, I shouldn’t prefer a site like that on my tablet over my laptop but the app layout is much better than the actual website.