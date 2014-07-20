Meet Ace, The Pit Bull Who Saved A Deaf Boy’s Life During A Fire

We’ve seen the dog who loves politics, the one who can’t stop farting, and the one who is addicted to cuddling. Now, here’s yet another very special canine that deserves our attention: Ace the pit bull who just saved a deaf boy’s life.

Ace is being dubbed a true hero after waking up 13-year-old Nick Lamb, who was home alone and sleeping without his hearing aids on while a fire tore through his house. How did the pit bull do it? By licking the teen’s face repeatedly until he finally got out of bed.

“My dog licked my face and woke me up,” Lamb said. “I was like, ‘Stop it! What? You want to be fed?’ I thought he wanted to be fed or go outside.”

Ace didn’t stop licking Nick until the teen got up, too. That’s when he realized the house was full of smoke.

“I couldn’t hear anything because I had my cochlear implants off. … My dog Ace smelled it,” Lamb said. “I just wanted to get out.”

Without his shoes but with Ace by his side, he covered his nose and mouth with his T-shirt darted out the back door, grabbing one of his implants along the way.

He then called his mother and 911.

Lindsay Bernard, Lamb’s mother, credited Ace with saving her son from injury.

“It’s amazing, because if he wouldn’t have been there, he probably wouldn’t have even woke up,” Bernard said.

While damage to Lamb’s Indianapolis home is estimated to cost nearly $200,000, there’s no price on life and the love and loyalty of your dog.

Via SF Gate

