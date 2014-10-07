Men’s Health Is Here To Tell You How To Talk To Women About Sports

At this point, you’d think the fact that women like sports would be pretty well-known. The presence of female sportswriters in every sports league, as well as the number of female sports fans that any random person is likely to encounter should prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that yes, women care about sports.
Well, try telling that to the folks at Men’s Health.
Earlier this evening, the Men’s Health twitter account sent a link to an article entitled “The Secret To Talking Sports With Any Woman,” which exists under the false premise that sports are strictly Boy Stuff, and that women can hardly comprehend them without a big manly man around to explain it to them. The response on Twitter was not kind, to say the least.
But what if it was just a dumb headline, and the article is actually fine? Umm, no:
Not all women share your passion for sports, in case you hadn’t noticed. The reason? They need story lines.
“Most women don’t care about stats,” says Andrei Markovits, Ph.D., coauthor of Sportista: Female Fandom in the United States. So while you’re enthusing about Dominic Moore’s scoring record, she’d rather hear about how he supported his wife’s battle with cancer—and even took a season off from the NHL at the height of his career. Treat your heroes as people and not just players on a field, and you’ll suck her in.
Yup, apparently the reason why the ladies don’t go for sports is because it isn’t similar enough to a soap opera for them. Can we stop all this nonsense? If there’s a woman in your life who doesn’t know much about a given sport, and would like to know more, and enlists your help in getting to know more, explain it to them the same way you would explain anything else to any human being of any gender. Don’t condescend to them by trying to make the details of an NHL game more like the latest episode of General Hospital.
If you do, not only will you not turn her into a sports fan, she’ll probably think you’re a condescending jerk, and won’t want to hang out with you anymore.
You’ve come to Uproxx (again…UPROXX) to lodge this complaint? UPROXX???
#Practice
yes, but what IS An Sporps?
How to Talk to Sports With Me (a Woman): Know more than me and then try.
The top 3 articles on the front page right now are about alfonso (carlton) on dancing with the stars, photos from the star wars set, and jennifer lawrence commenting on her nude scenes.
I don’t think that you are on the wrong website for hard-hitting journalism on the world’s toughest and most important issues.
Then you better get over to Fox News, and read up on all the hard hitting stories, like when Ben Carson expects the buckets of piss and blood to arrive and infect us all with Ebola.
Now, the reason I can’t get into sports is that the teams are made up of a bunch of faceless potato men I care nothing about
My wife has no interest in sports. I used to tell her that it’s soap operas for men.
I used to think it was funny. Now I know it was ignorant. I denounce myself.
This is too stupid to make me angry.
Yes, I know plenty of women who like sports, heck my mom is probably the biggest sports fan in the family. That being said, I know by far more women that couldn’t care less about sports. I run a just for fun College pick-em board at work where there is more women then men in my office and there are 12 guys and 1 female that participate. Most don’t know what were talking about.
Not everything has to be a crusade against an non existent apparent evil with you people. Stereotypes general exist for a reason.
And I’m sure the article said all women are sports idiots and don’t care. That sounds completely true…