Smart Car Flipping Is The New Cow Tipping And No Smart Car In San Francisco Is Safe

Vandals in San Francisco are targeting Smart Cars, flipping the compact vehicles onto their side, front or rear ends — with four incidents occurring from Sunday night through Monday morning. I’m pretty sure there’s some scientific theory that mathematically proves that whenever youth is involved, the stupidest crap that can possibly happen will happen.

As reported by NBC Bay Area, the suspects are hooded and dangerous. (Well probably not dangerous, unless you’re an adorable toy car.)

Witness Brandon Michael was out having a cigarette about 1 a.m. Monday when he spotted about six to eight people wearing hooded sweatshirts flip over the cars.

“They looked like they were up to no good,” he said. “And sure enough, they huddled around it and lifted it up.”

And the vandalized cars? Michael said they reminded him of little dogs: “They look like they are dachshunds sitting up on their hind legs.”

At face value this seems pretty hilarious, except for the fact that it sucks big time for Smart Cars owners. Having your car flipped is about on the same level as getting into a car wreck and damages are probably in the several thousand dollar range.

Then again… Counterpoint: Little baby car sitting on its hind legs like a dachshund? Baby car sitting on its hind legs kind of wins.

 

