Smart Car Flipping Is The New Cow Tipping And No Smart Car In San Francisco Is Safe

Vandals in San Francisco are targeting Smart Cars, flipping the compact vehicles onto their side, front or rear ends — with four incidents occurring from Sunday night through Monday morning. I’m pretty sure there’s some scientific theory that mathematically proves that whenever youth is involved, the stupidest crap that can possibly happen will happen.
As reported by NBC Bay Area, the suspects are hooded and dangerous. (Well probably not dangerous, unless you’re an adorable toy car.)
Witness Brandon Michael was out having a cigarette about 1 a.m. Monday when he spotted about six to eight people wearing hooded sweatshirts flip over the cars.
“They looked like they were up to no good,” he said. “And sure enough, they huddled around it and lifted it up.”
And the vandalized cars? Michael said they reminded him of little dogs: “They look like they are dachshunds sitting up on their hind legs.”
At face value this seems pretty hilarious, except for the fact that it sucks big time for Smart Cars owners. Having your car flipped is about on the same level as getting into a car wreck and damages are probably in the several thousand dollar range.
Then again… Counterpoint: Little baby car sitting on its hind legs like a dachshund? Baby car sitting on its hind legs kind of wins.
Dangerous? Hilarious?
It can be two things.
The url says mini-cooper-flipping
SMART Car owners deserve to have things suck big time for them. They’re driving around in something roughly the size of a refrigerator.
YEA! FUCK THESE GUYS! THOSE ROLLER SKATE CARS ARE DANGEROUS! SEE YOU AT THE NEXT MONSTAR STRUCK MEETING BRO I JUST GOT A NEW SET OF TRUCK BALLZ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Really, Tad? SMART car owners deserve to have things suck for them big time? Sad you feel that way, that people deserve to have their personal property damaged or destroyed. That people who choose to buy a fuel-efficient car that’s easier to park in a congested city deserve misfortune. Shame on you AND UPROXX for condoning and promoting this type of personal property destruction (UPROXX’s Facebook post of this story boldly says they support this movement to vandalize SMART cars).
i think we just met someone who got his little baby car flipped
I think we did. Smug alert!
I agree that peoples personal property should not be damaged by anyone. I certainly feel bad for the people who have had it happen to them. So this is somewhat unrelated but I get cutoff more by these tiny boxes. The drivers of these vehicles, seem to forget that just because there car can whip in and out of tight spaces, even my little Hyundai would cause a lot of damage. The worst example was the one that cut in front of a line of cars in a drive through!
I’m going to laugh my ass off when someone guns these bored losers down. I really hope it happens.
Looks like they will need a heavier penny on the back to keep it level. And I would hate for someone to do this to my car.
Not to be BuzzKill (my hands are made of saws) but all vandalism blows.
$1,000’s of damage takes any chance of this being cute to sucking balls.
You want to be cute, turn the car around, pick it up and move it to another spot, heck, put it up on the sidewalk.
Don’t do this, this is the equivalent of keying a car, except it does way more damage.
Turning it around is pretty good, I vote they do that instead.
I know that mine isn’t going to be the popular sentiment, but I think the SmartCar users need to go full-on Herschell Gordon Lewis – Two Thousand Maniacs! on the kids that are caught. You strap them down on the ground, around the wheel area and then you have your friends help you tip the cars rightside, right onto the hooligans. Teach them a lesson, for sure.
We aren’t living in old economy Steve’s world anymore. What if this smart car was a used car that belonged to a delivery driver, or someone whose job depended on them having a car. This shit is not funny. Pardon me for assuming, but these are some 2%er kids who have no idea what being poor or low income or having to commute for a job, is like.
Tip a fucking Hummer. THAT would be funny.
This is the adult equivalent of slapping a nerd’s textbooks out of his hands in that hallway. So I know I shouldn’t laugh, but I’m going to and then feel kind of bad about it until I forget about it in about 10 minutes. The real funny thing to me is that this is happening in San Francisco of all places.
‘Some men see things as they are and ask why. Others dream things that never were and ask why not.’ – John Kennedy
That’s actually Robert Kennedy.
When I was in high school, we used to play a prank on this friend of ours who rebuilt an old VW bug. The thing weighed well under 1,000 pounds. Four of us could lift it (two up front, two in back) and we would move it all the time. When he would come out after school, he couldn’t find his car for 20 minutes. Never got old.
They were all wearing hoodies? Let’s hope George Zimmerman doesn’t own a SMART car.
I just dont see how someone can have such little regard for their well being to drive one of these things.