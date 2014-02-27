Mr. Affleck Went To Washington And Gave The Most Awkward Handshake Of All Time

Ben Affleck headed to Washington D.C. to talk about the Democratic Republic of Congo in front of Congress. Naturally, the House rejected anything logical he had put forth, but what was most surprising is how Ben Affleck shakes hands with another human being. He does so by reaching for your bicep and then awkwardly going for the hand, or something? Maybe he was channeling his Daredevil character by pretending he was blind? Maybe he’s playing stupid so people won’t suspect he’s Batman. I don’t know, I don’t have all the answers. I’m just a simple man with simple dreams.

Check out the video of him talking to Congress below.

I’ll give him a round of applause for effort!

Via Gawker, YouTube