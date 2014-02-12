The Never-Before-Seen Music Video For Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Ya’ll Been Warned’ Can Now Be Seen

Wu-Tang Clan’s fourth album, Iron Flag, isn’t spoken about in the same awed tones as Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), nor should it be. But it’s not without its raw, aggressive charms. One highlight is “Y’All Been Warned,” a dark funk single that never got the music video it deserved. Until now.

According to a press release, “Back when the Wu-Tang Clan dropped the ‘Iron Flag’ they were supposed to release a video to one of their singles ‘Ya’ll Been Warned’ but unfortunately it never saw day of light…Thanks to Sugar Factory Films they have released the music video for all the masses!” Watch it below