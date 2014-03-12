The New Jersey Cheerleader Who Sued Her Parents Is Returning Home

03.12.14 4 years ago 28 Comments

Rachel Canning is homeward bound, and bound to never mention that whole “suing your parents” THING.

Rachel Canning, the Morris County teenager who sued her parents to force them to pay her bills, has returned to her parents’ house in Lincoln Park, her parents’ attorney announced today.

Rachel, 18, “has returned home and reunited with her parents and siblings. Her return home is not contingent on any financial and/or other considerations,” her attorney Angelo Sarno said. (Via)

Even five months, everyone will be laughing about this. Guarantee Rachel’s dad makes one “we wouldn’t pay for your college, but we did take you to the School of Hard Knocks” #dadjoke.

Via NJ

Around The Web

TAGSCHEERLEADERSLAWSUITSNEW JERSEYRACHEL CANNING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP