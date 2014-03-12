The New Jersey Cheerleader Who Sued Her Parents Is Returning Home

Rachel Canning is homeward bound, and bound to never mention that whole “suing your parents” THING.

Rachel Canning, the Morris County teenager who sued her parents to force them to pay her bills, has returned to her parents’ house in Lincoln Park, her parents’ attorney announced today. Rachel, 18, “has returned home and reunited with her parents and siblings. Her return home is not contingent on any financial and/or other considerations,” her attorney Angelo Sarno said. (Via)

Even five months, everyone will be laughing about this. Guarantee Rachel’s dad makes one “we wouldn’t pay for your college, but we did take you to the School of Hard Knocks” #dadjoke.

Via NJ