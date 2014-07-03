Chris Martin Is Down With Meat Now That He And Gwyneth Paltrow Are Over

Getty Image

During an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon earlier this week, Chris Martin revealed that he’s no longer on a diet of raw kale and hemp seeds, presumably since his split with Gwyneth Paltrow earlier this year. So, sorry about that somewhat misleading headline, it really just meant that he’s not a vegetarian anymore and in no way connotes that he’s doing dudes. I mean, if he is, that’s his business, but as far as we know he’s not. (Cut me some slack, it’s the afternoon before a major holiday. I’ve got to attract your attention somehow.)

Asked by host Steve Wright if he’s still a vegetarian, Martin replied, “Well, not really,” prompting Wright to say, “What do you mean ‘not really’?” “Well, I eat meat,” the British singer answered, laughing. “I was vegetarian for quite a long time and then for various reasons I changed. My daughter’s vegetarian since she was born, so I keep getting tempted to go back. I don’t eat very much meat.” Pressed for more, Martin explained, “I felt like you should only eat something that you’d be able to kill…You know, could you kill a fish? I wouldn’t like it, but I probably could, so I’ll eat the fish. But a giraffe…” Midway through his explanation, he paused and joked, “I don’t know why on earth we’re talking about this. I’ve gotta stop talking—this will be some kind of headline.”

Haha, zing, Chris Martin — you totally called us on that one! Now go on, don’t stop before you get to that delightful anecdote about that time you murdered a prostitute with your bare hands and I totes promise we won’t take it out of context. Right Jennifer Lawrence?

(Via Us Weekly)