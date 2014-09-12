Oh Nothing, Just A Woman Completely Losing Her Sh*t After Being Cut Off By Another Driver

A driver in Hawaii filmed this woman losing her f*cking mind after he had apparently cut her off. Listen lady, I don’t know what kind of day you had, but there is no excuse for ever being this mad about anything when you live in freaking HAWAII. What, did the sun go behind the clouds for like, a minute? I live in Philadelphia and everyone is pissed off here, all of the time. For good reason! So take a deep breath and look at the palm trees and beautiful sky around you and get over it. You’re alive, the kid you’re traumatizing by screaming obscenities and verbally assaulting a fellow motorist is alive, and so is the “fattie” that cut you off. Walk away!

Warning, language NSFW:

TAGSHAWAIIROAD RAGE

