Oh Nothing, Just A Woman Completely Losing Her Sh*t After Being Cut Off By Another Driver

A driver in Hawaii filmed this woman losing her f*cking mind after he had apparently cut her off. Listen lady, I don’t know what kind of day you had, but there is no excuse for ever being this mad about anything when you live in freaking HAWAII. What, did the sun go behind the clouds for like, a minute? I live in Philadelphia and everyone is pissed off here, all of the time. For good reason! So take a deep breath and look at the palm trees and beautiful sky around you and get over it. You’re alive, the kid you’re traumatizing by screaming obscenities and verbally assaulting a fellow motorist is alive, and so is the “fattie” that cut you off. Walk away!
Warning, language NSFW:
You can take the white trash out of Florida, but you can’t take the Florida out of the white trash.
A Honda Odyssey driver. I am shocked, shocked I tell you.
nice…
So like zero fucks given that you have a child in your car and you are driving into oncoming traffic? Great job lady, now go jump into a volcano.
Trophy kid, so s’all good.
I can’t believe she’s still standing! What is that momma’s boy doing?
Trying not to get arrested, I should think.
The right thing by not touching her. Better to report this to the police and submit the video as evidence.
Only a moron would result to violence in this situation
This happened to me in Northeast Philly with someone who was much bigger, more muscley, and more of what we call “male”. I pretty much thought I was a dead man.
Pretty bold for a haole. Like super hero bold.
I was thinking the same thing. A good portion of the people I know that live in Hawaii, native Hawaiian’s not people that just moved there, hate white people for stuff like this. She’s very lucky. I also love the fact that she had her son in the car while driving towards oncoming traffic and could also be heard yelling “MOM…..” when she got out. As I don’t advocate violence against women, women like this need to understand that not everyone is gonna have the same reaction this guy had. The next time she does it the “what are you gonna do about it?” might get a violent answer.
what a cunt
PERFECTLY put!! HA!!
I AM SURE THAT CHILD IS PROUD!
It would be humanity-affirming if you could pinpoint the exact moment this aging trophy wife realizes that she’s not a nice person and her life is going to get much harder.
But that didn’t happen, so humanity still sucks.
“FILM THAT, FATTY!”
Reminds me of a couple weeks ago when I was watching these two cars argue in a parking lot. I couldn’t hear what they were saying until one line came through loud and clear: “GET A BIGGER CAR, YOU FAT BITCH!”
Still one of my favorite lines ever.
Typical…Cant think of anything intelligent to say, so go for the fat joke…Can’t fix stupid.
I’m going to say this from now on whenever I see a fat person driving. No matter what the situation.
cant fix stupid? lol looks like SOMEONE hit an intellectual brick wall(and at an early age from the sound of it).
Most (not all apparently) CAN actually fix stupid. and fat too if they get off their fucking asses and maybe read a book or two.
I’ve been in this guys situation, there is nothing worse. He gets the only revenge he can, film it and publically shame her. Anything else, and the odds he gets arrested are way higher than hers.
Someone needs to report her to child protective services for driving down the wrong side of the road almost causing several accidents herself while at least one minor was in the car. And reported for abandoning that minor in an unlocked car with it’s keys in the ignition so she can stalk, harass and physically assault another person.
This is what you get when two major A holes meet in traffic.
Halina Meyer nailed it on the head
They call this “Driving with Aloha.”
RECORD. FUCKING. LANDSCAPE.
That and wheres Ray Rice when you need him.
Screw both of these people.
When shit unexpectedly goes down you don’t worry about your camera orientation
“You can wake me from a drunken stupor; I could still give you like nine reasons”
Mother of the year there.
Yeah, add these on before you think of her getting an award for being mother of the year. Batshit crazy mom with her child sitting in the front seat repeatedly and recklessly drives on the wrong side of the road into on coming traffic. One who herself almost causes several accidents by her insane driving with uncontrolled anger. All the while as others are in her car unable to help themselves from the danger she is placing them in. A mother with at least one child in her car who actually thinks it’s okay if she herself causes several front end collisions with other drivers who had the right of way no less. Just so she could complain about being cut off and place in danger…Mother of the year my ass! She needs to be arrest for child endangerment. Those children need to be in the company of a sane parental figure not some crazy woman driving down the wrong side of the road in her car with them to complain about an almost accident while she is endangering others by her own out of control actions.
Was she screaming at him to turn his phone sideways?
Love it. Get it girl
You do realize she was driving down the road side of the road with a child in the front seat almost causing several accidents herself just so she can complain about another persons mistake. And she abandoned that minor in an unlocked car with the keys in the ignition just so she could physically attack another person. People get their children taken away from them by children protective services for that batshit crazy behavior.
Yea, but spend 5 minutes talking to someone from child protective services… all of the above? Still a model citizen compared to what they see. My daughter gets OT therapy services from a state program. I always apologize for my house being a mess (untidy, childs toys out, etc.), one day she apologized for always using the bathroom at my house everytime she visits, and tells me that “there are homes I wear a medical mask spritzed with mint oil before i can even enter due to the smell, and I spend the first 10 minutes just trying to figure out if the child has eaten today.” She told me she calls child services, they visit, they leave, she comes back to the same conditions. those are the people child services visits and deems FIT to continue being parents…
Hello there, Moron of the Day.
Child protection services should be called and turn her batshit crazy ass in for driving on the wrong side of the road with her child in the front seat while stalking plus harassing another person. She actually abandons her child in a vehicle with the keys in it, then walks away to assault and verbally threaten another person.
In total agreement with you on that!
Where the hell is Ray Rice when you need him.
OMG LMAO!!!
GO HOME HAOLE! No coincidence this happened .1 miles from military housing… Oahu is a frustrating place to drive, but we’ve all sort of agreed that we’re all in this together, so we’re just going to be bad drivers together… Horns are a rarity and that crazy shit only comes from FOB military (and, apparently, their wives) who cant come to grips with the fact that they aren’t the majority here…
BTW, her plate number is clearly RWV 371… I’m sure a motivated person could make the right calls to CPS and the relevant authorities and put this lady on blast for what she did…
I agree totally!
“You’re the bitch, bitch!!”
Arrested…
[m.kitv.com]
And shes a nurse….
[www.beyond.com]
That woman needs a few things…for one she needs mental health treatment. This woman also placed herself and her children at risk for driving the way she did, she left her kids in a vehicle on a busy street and stood outside of her vehicle acting like a complete maniac! She used horrible language in front of her kids so that doesn’t make her mother of the year in that sense either! Honestly I hope the police see this video and write her a few citations for her actions that could have caused a serious accident and she put her kids at risk leaving them alone in the car while she just had to make a complete ass out of herself ranting and name calling and swearing what a role model….NOT!!!
are you effin kidding me? she had her kid in the car and she was complaining about the dude almost causing a wreck? What they hell did she almost do? I would have gotten out of my car and punched her in the throat… BUT that dude did the right thing and kept his cool…. it is true ” YOU CAN’T FIX STUPID!” lmbo
if dude had gotten out of his car and smacked the snot out of her, we’d be talking about how much men hate women and calling him Hawaii’s Ray Rice or some such nonsense.
This lady instigated a fight over nothing more than her own ego.
She probably went home an cursed out her soldier-hubby who just quietly puts up with her crap in between deployments.
Great role model for that child. By role model, I’m mean the little boy in the passenger seat. His mom should take notes.