Paul Scheer Is An Austin Mahone ‘Mahomie 4 Lyfe’ In This New Funny Or Die Video

#Funny or Die
News & Culture Writer
05.21.14

In this Funny or Die video, Paul Scheer campaigns to be pop singer Austin Mahone’s new manager, proving that he’s the most hardcore “Mahomie,” which is the actual term for fans of the YouTube sensation. I actually had to do a quick google search for Austin Mahone to see if he was a real person because I’m in my 30’s — and, not only is he real, but seems like a million percent less douchey than Justin Bieber. As it turns out, he was also born the same year I graduated high school. So, there’s that.

Anyway, the kid seems to have a good sense of humor, and really, really doesn’t want you to set fire to a car full of “Directioners” to prove your allegiance to him. (Setting fire to a car full of Beliebers is probably still totally OK, though.)

