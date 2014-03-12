This Photo Of Lady Gaga Wearing An Iron Maiden Shirt Pretty Much Sums Up SXSW

Last night in Austin, the following pop stars were all on the same street (where I once stepped into pizza vomit) at the same time: Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Method Man, Redman, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Lady Gaga. I’ll leave the long-winded WHAT DOES SXSW EVEN MEAN ANYMORE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE think-pieces to other writers who are probably just jealous they didn’t get to see Kanye, and instead direct your attention to this photo of Gaga, taken by Jay Janner, walking on 7th Street.

It’s fairly emblematic of SXSW: Iron Maiden shirt, ripped tights, messy hair, unnecessary nighttime sunglasses, white dude with glasses looking at one of the world’s most famous singers through his phone. But it could be even MORE SXSW-y.

Much better.

Photo via Jay Janner’s Instagram