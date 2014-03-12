This Photo Of Lady Gaga Wearing An Iron Maiden Shirt Pretty Much Sums Up SXSW

Last night in Austin, the following pop stars were all on the same street (where I once stepped into pizza vomit) at the same time: Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Method Man, Redman, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Lady Gaga. I’ll leave the long-winded WHAT DOES SXSW EVEN MEAN ANYMORE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE think-pieces to other writers who are probably just jealous they didn’t get to see Kanye, and instead direct your attention to this photo of Gaga, taken by Jay Janner, walking on 7th Street.
It’s fairly emblematic of SXSW: Iron Maiden shirt, ripped tights, messy hair, unnecessary nighttime sunglasses, white dude with glasses looking at one of the world’s most famous singers through his phone. But it could be even MORE SXSW-y.
Much better.
tacos are too high in the photoshop.
and what is bieber doing there? haven’t we deported him for some felony yet?
Dude…is she from England, cause them teeth…… DAAAYYYYUUUUMMM!
Now I love lady gaga
Not as much as iron maiden
I met Lady Gaga at a club I used to work at in Cambridge MA. Strange but very nice person. Even nicer now thst she’s wearing a shirt of my favorite metal band of all time. I never thought I would say Lady Gaga looks good. Must be the shshirt
Now we know who that drunk driver was aiming for….
+1 well done sir.
In fairness, that’s the Killers Iron Maiden shirt and Killers is a pretty fucking excellent album, so at least she wore a choice Iron Maiden shirt.