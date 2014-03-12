This Photo Of Lady Gaga Wearing An Iron Maiden Shirt Pretty Much Sums Up SXSW

#SXSW #Lady Gaga
03.12.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Last night in Austin, the following pop stars were all on the same street (where I once stepped into pizza vomit) at the same time: Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Method Man, Redman, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Lady Gaga. I’ll leave the long-winded WHAT DOES SXSW EVEN MEAN ANYMORE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE think-pieces to other writers who are probably just jealous they didn’t get to see Kanye, and instead direct your attention to this photo of Gaga, taken by Jay Janner, walking on 7th Street.

gagastagram

It’s fairly emblematic of SXSW: Iron Maiden shirt, ripped tights, messy hair, unnecessary nighttime sunglasses, white dude with glasses looking at one of the world’s most famous singers through his phone. But it could be even MORE SXSW-y.

gaga tacos

Much better.

Photo via Jay Janner’s Instagram

Around The Web

TOPICS#SXSW#Lady Gaga
TAGSLADY GAGAsxswSXSW 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP