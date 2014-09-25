PornHub Has Launched A Record Label And Is Looking For An ‘Anthem’

Music in the porn industry has evolved from “bow chicka wow wow” to whatever the hell this is, and PornHub wants a slice of that sexy creampie. That’s why your go-to website for all things “Black Mama with Huge Black Tits” has launched a record label, Pornhub Records.

“We’ve always seen a strong music presence from the beginning of PornHub,” says company head of PR and marketing Matt Blake. “Artists upload their own stuff, like uncensored tracks and R-rated versions of songs. Some people come in and upload exclusive videos, so it creates a buzz for them.” (Via)

Blake is furious at himself for not saying, “…so it creates a buzz as strong as the vibrator the lead girl in Babysitter Backdoor Bandits uses.” Anyway, PornHub needs your help. No, you don’t get to have sex with Tori Black and/or James Deen, but if you have an anthem about a porn record label you’ve been sitting on, here’s your chance.

Blake and PornHub VP Corey Price say they’re in discussions with some high-profile artists to help pick a winner, who will receive $5,000 towards a music video to be featured on Pornhub.tv, with a minimum of 500,000 views guaranteed. (The site receives an average of 40 million views a day, so their guarantee is likely an underestimate). “We’re looking for acts that aren’t necessarily porn-focused,” says Price. “We’re an ad-based network looking for content that appeals to our demographic. Mature lyrics for an adult audience; no boy bands or teen-pop, for instance.” Though the site goes live today (Sept. 24), Pornhub has already received around 50 submissions since they announced the contest. “Producers, music technicians, everyone in the business you could imagine,” he adds. “There’s erotic folk, rap, country — everybody has come to us.” (Via)

Finally, a place where the common erotic folk listener/masturbator can feel safe.

Via Billboard