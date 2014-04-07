A Rapper Got A Hashtag Tattoo On His Face So He Can Stay ‘Trending 4 Ever’

Rapper Dappy (or as he’s known when you say that three times fast, Rabadaffy) has clearly never gone to the movies or seen a TV show. Otherwise, he’d know to never hope that something lasts “4 ever.” The English rapper/N-Dubz member has over 837,000 Followers on Twitter, and to prove his fondness for the social media platform, he got a hashtag tattoo on his face, “2 make sure IT stays trending 4 ever.”

You know who else hoped for eternal life?

Twitter should be going the way of Ass Dan any day now.

Via @TheDappy