LeVar Burton’s New ‘Reading Rainbow’ Theme Song Is Unexpectedly Disturbing

06.04.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

Maybe funding that wildly successful Kickstarter wasn’t such a great idea after all.

With Reading Rainbow flush with cash and ready to reboot, LeVar Burton turned to Funny or Die for help producing the beloved show’s new theme song. Big mistake. While the new opening number starts off on a familiar note, things gets dark in a hurry, and soon we’re treated to a disturbing preview of Burton’s true intentions: to leverage his newfound power to fuel a tyrannical reign as a book-burning warlord in a dystopian future. That poor butterfly in the sky didn’t even see it coming.

