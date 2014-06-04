LeVar Burton’s New ‘Reading Rainbow’ Theme Song Is Unexpectedly Disturbing

Maybe funding that wildly successful Kickstarter wasn’t such a great idea after all.
With Reading Rainbow flush with cash and ready to reboot, LeVar Burton turned to Funny or Die for help producing the beloved show’s new theme song. Big mistake. While the new opening number starts off on a familiar note, things gets dark in a hurry, and soon we’re treated to a disturbing preview of Burton’s true intentions: to leverage his newfound power to fuel a tyrannical reign as a book-burning warlord in a dystopian future. That poor butterfly in the sky didn’t even see it coming.
Kneel before Kunta! KNEEL!
Kudos, sir. This gave me my first guffaw of the day.
If this is all my $5.00 kickstarter donation buys me, I can die happy knowing it was the greatest investment I ever made.
Agreed, though in all seriousness I donated a dollar to that kickstarter, not for swag or bragging rights but for the weirdly proud feeling that welled up in my chest afterwards. First time a crowd source ever did that to me.
Are you really that dumb to believe this is the new theme song!? Come on grow a brain!
JAK, you’re proof that we need start sterilization programs.
Found a pic of JAK: [i.imgur.com]
I still like DMX’s version better:
Reading Rainbow will never be the same.
Butterfly in the sky…I SHALL BE LIKE THE MOST HIGH
Did Abed make this?
This is not the new theme song! They haven’t even finished their kickter yet. If this was legitimate they would have posted it on the kickstarter page itself.
The fact it’s hosted on funny or die should already tell you it’s not serious.
AKA JAK doesn’t understand humor.
You mean the actual new Reading Rainbow theme song won’t include Levar Burton becoming omniscient thanks to reading books, and then deciding to destroy all the books because no one should have the power books can give them? Whelp, this Kickstarter was a FAILURE.
Seriously though, you should read some books by comedians.
Not sure if some troll or just retarded.
Don’t listen to them, JAK. That IS the new theme song, and those who do not believe will be struck down in the book-burning cataclysm that is to come. Burn your books, people! Burn your books, and you will sit at the right hand of LeVar Burton as the End of Days arrives!
Dear GOD he’s going to destroy the universe!
“No man should have this much power!!!” LMAO!!