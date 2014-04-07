Chelsea Handler Is Rumored To Be Negotiating With CBS For A Late Night Show

04.07.14

With complete disregard for anything logical or amusing, CBS is considering giving Chelsea Handler a late night show. Via The Wrap:

CBS contacted Handler to discuss the potential of hosting a syndicated show in the wake of her announcing this week that she’s leaving E! when her contract expires at the end of the year. But Handler has told CBS that she isn’t interested in that option. As a result, CBS then expressed interest in considering Handler for Craig Ferguson’s 12:30 a.m. slot.

She will be meeting with CBS Corp.’s chairman and CEO Les Moonves in the next few weeks to continue the discussions of joining CBS’s late-night lineup, the individual said. But, Letterman’s retirement announcement on Thursday has changed the landscape for her. Handler now has her eye on Letterman’s “Late Show” spot instead. Either timeslot would make her the first woman to host a late-night broadcast show since Cynthia Garrett hosted NBC’s “Later” from 2000-2001.

Let’s not jump to any conclusions. Letterman is still the host until 2015, and there is a lot of speculation over who will get the show. Chelsea Handler coming out of nowhere to snag Letterman’s late night spot would be a dramatic change for CBS’ late night lineup. Another dramatic change would be me changing the channel if Chelsea Handler replaced Letterman on CBS. (*drops mic*)

(Via The Wrap)

