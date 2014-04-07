Chelsea Handler Is Rumored To Be Negotiating With CBS For A Late Night Show

With complete disregard for anything logical or amusing, CBS is considering giving Chelsea Handler a late night show. Via The Wrap:
CBS contacted Handler to discuss the potential of hosting a syndicated show in the wake of her announcing this week that she’s leaving E! when her contract expires at the end of the year. But Handler has told CBS that she isn’t interested in that option. As a result, CBS then expressed interest in considering Handler for Craig Ferguson’s 12:30 a.m. slot.
She will be meeting with CBS Corp.’s chairman and CEO Les Moonves in the next few weeks to continue the discussions of joining CBS’s late-night lineup, the individual said. But, Letterman’s retirement announcement on Thursday has changed the landscape for her. Handler now has her eye on Letterman’s “Late Show” spot instead. Either timeslot would make her the first woman to host a late-night broadcast show since Cynthia Garrett hosted NBC’s “Later” from 2000-2001.
Let’s not jump to any conclusions. Letterman is still the host until 2015, and there is a lot of speculation over who will get the show. Chelsea Handler coming out of nowhere to snag Letterman’s late night spot would be a dramatic change for CBS’ late night lineup. Another dramatic change would be me changing the channel if Chelsea Handler replaced Letterman on CBS. (*drops mic*)
(Via The Wrap)
*dry heave sound*
She and whatever wacky crotch disease she is sporting this week need to stay far, far away.
great! another reason to never watch CBS…
She must have gotten a new boyfriend then.
hahaha first thing i thought too. what a skank.
This sounds like something CBS would do.
Nope.
if she gets Craig’s spot, that mans i can go to sleep an hour earlier. win for me!
mans = means, of course
BOO WENDY TESTABURGER!!! BOO!!!
She’s trying to set the record for most networks where I won’t watch her show.
I like Chelsea
She has great talents. both of them.
I refer you to Michael Scott from The Office screaming “NOOOOOOOOOOO!”
I’d rather watch a nightly airing of snuff films of my friends and family.
With some Scheisse porn thrown in
Good god. Who thinks this woman is funny? I’ll often let the television sit on E! through the worst crap they broadcast – the Kardashians, “Guiliana and Bill,” on and on – but when I see Chelsea Handler on the screen, yes, I make a point to change the channel. She’s unbearable, even as background noise.
God, this would be such a beautiful disaster – a host whose only move is cursing paired with a network that keeps things as G-rated as possible. I really want this to happen, if only to see what a trainwreck it would be.
If you go the female route, go all the way, go get Tina Fey.
if CBS does this, theyve won a gold medal in the stupid olympics
Last I checked, because Dave had gotten screwed by NBC, and Dave’s company produces Craig Ferguson’s show, Craig had written into his contract a “right of first refusal” on Dave’s job. This would imply that Craig has Dave’s job unless he doesn’t want it or CBS can find a way to squirm out of their contract.
Also, Handler has no talent. Nothing. No humor, no ability to deliver funny lines other people write, and she’s not hot enough for me to overlook either of those things.
Charlie Sheen should get the job.
The only time I watched her show is when she was on holidays, and Dave Grohl was subbing
Oh please no. I love Craig! He’s hilarious and quirky…and a silver fox. I liked Chelsea’s books, but her voice is like nails on a chalkboard.