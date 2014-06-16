Someone At Bonnaroo Left Kanye West A Hilariously Lewd Message

06.16.14

“F*ck Kanye.” That was a familiar sight at Bonnaroo when I attended in 2013, five years after Kanye West didn’t perform until 4:45 a.m. because, to quote the man himself, “I HAVE A F*CKING LIGHT SHOW DUMB ASS, IT’S NOT CALLED GLOW IN THE DARK FOR NO REASON SQUID BRAINS!” You can revisit the rest of that sh*t show here, but it appears Bonnaroo and Kanye made nice, because he returned to Tennessee over the weekend for an apparently triumphant headlining set.

Not everyone was ready to forgive, though.

Where the press at? They’re covering you asking “where the press at”? Also:

