Sorry Guys, Megan Fox Has Lost Her Passion For Acting

Bad news, guys. Megan Fox has lost her passion for acting. What we all want to know is why she lost her passion for reacting to Turtles or Robots on a green screen. Via Fanbolt:

Fox, who is married to actor Brian Austin Green, reveals having two children so close in age means “total chaos” at home and she is still learning how to balance her time between her boys. “It’s hard because I don’t feel like I’m ever giving either one of them 100 per cent of my attention or 100 per cent of myself, so I carry a lot of guilt. Do they each understand how special they are and how much I love them…? It’s hard to make each one feel like an individual when you have to raise them together and manage them together all of the time.”

Understandable. Raising kids is a difficult thing to do according to my watching reruns of Raising Hope, so she gets my benefit of the doubt. So does this mean we’ll never see her again on screen?!

However, Fox insists she won’t disappear from the big screen completely: “I have to make one movie a year because I have to invest in their future and I have to be able to pay their way through college and be able to provide for them. (Via)”

Ah, yes. Providing for college. By then, it will be a billion dollars or something. I don’t know, I’m no mathemagician.

