Stephen King Accused Dylan Farrow Of ‘B*tchery’ On Twitter, Doesn’t Know How To Delete A Tweet

Since Dylan Farrow’s open letter in the New York Times was published this weekend, Woody Allen apologists and defenders have been coming out of the woodwork in droves, clamoring to call the account of a young woman who claims to have experienced sexual assault by her father as bullsh*t. Yesterday afternoon, in response to a tweet by author Mary Karr, questioning “Dylan Farrow’s open letter alleging sexual assault at age 7 by Woody Allen: Right or wrong to post it?”, Stephen King tweeted back the following.
Yeah dude, I mean what a b*tch. It’s like, victims of sexual assault, why you always gotta be such Debbie Downers? Also: it’s totally OK because he left it ambiguous by adding “but…” at the end. The internet reacted pretty much as you’d expect.
King, of course, backpedaled — but did not delete his original tweet, I’m assuming because old people and the internet.
Ugh. This whole thing is just so gross and ugly and terrible. But hey, on the plus side — kudos to Stephen King, who has built a career writing about horror, evil and monsters, to totally outdo himself by calling an alleged victim of sexual abuse a “b*tch” as the most horrifying thing he’s ever written.
What’s really making me uncomfortable is that any sort of natural skepticism is met by calling the person terrible and evil. Yes, calling it all “bitchy” is a terrible thing to do, but there is two good points he raises that are a) he can still be sympathetic and skeptical of the situation, it all feels real but false accusations are things that do happen and b) it’s none of any of our fucking business, it’s between them and any legal action she can take.
Agreed… Some of this story, the longer it goes on feels strange and vindictive. No one knows what exactly happened then, but lately it feels as though Mia is vindictive in going after Woody – even though its been such a long time since the time of occurrence.
If it really happened then its a sad sick story.
If its all made up by Mia, then its a sad sick story.
Not picking sides, but at this point I care less and less each day.
What makes me the most uncomfortable about this situation (apart from pederast Woody Allen) is how many people like Woody Allen movies, which are all terrible. “Annie Hall” is one of the worst movies I have ever seen, and Diane Keaton is like that Aunt who is awkward and weird as hell, who gets you horrible birthday gifts, and you can’t wait to leave her house.
Maybe King was referring to Mia. Remember: Roman Polanski and her own convicted sex offender brother are A OK in their household.
I imagine many Woody Allen sympathizers are hiding secrets of their own. In order to not “go down with the ship,” the original ship must not sink.
Or…maybe, just maybe, we’ve read the facts of the case and it’s both weird and awful coincidental that Farrow brought theses charges against him after a custody battle had just started.
But if mob justice makes you feel better, by all means…
King’s response: [www.facebook.com]
The real question is why now? Especially since this was investigated in the past and nothing happened legally.
Are we to believe a “taped confession” that may have been edited and coached by a mom?
Its all a bad soap opera..