Why was Stephen Malkmus at the Webby Awards? I think the better question is, why isn’t Stephen Malkmus at every award show, struggling to read from a malfunctioning teleprompter with Reggie Watts? The Pavement singer and Comedy Bang Bang sidekick presented the award for Best Viral Video to Ylvis at the 18th Annual Webbys last night, though not before showing off the best award show timing since James Franco and Anne Hathaway at the Oscars. #TrueDetectiveSeason2?

