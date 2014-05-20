Steven Tyler Confused Two Street Musicians Playing An Aerosmith Song

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.20.14 4 Comments

The leathery knots in Aerosmith visited Lithuania this week for a concert in Vilnius, where they stopped to see the Lithuanian White House. Outside of the building were two street performers playing a lovely version of “Crazy” on the violin and accordion, and YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHICH TALKING PILE OF JOHNNY DEPP’S USED SCARVES CONFUSED THEM WITH HIS RAMBLINGS.

From a Lithuanian website:

Vilnius Welcome group Aerosmith members bored. On Wednesday, Vilnius Siemens Arena concert surengsiančios famous U.S. band members on Tuesday continued to study the Lithuanian capital. Group leader Steven Tyler – excellent mood, the hotel kissed fan, and even the Presidential Palace and sang. (Via)

That actually makes more sense to me than most of Aerosmith’s lyrics, of which Tyler can only remember every fourth word. He fills in the gaps with technically proficient screeches.

Around The Web

TAGSaerosmithsteven tylerstreet performers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP