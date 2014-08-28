Steven Tyler Used Twitter To Invite Women In Atlanta To Sit On His Face. They Responded.

#Twitter
08.28.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Steven Tyler’s at the point in his career where he doesn’t care anymore. Aerosmith will never be more or less famous than they are right now — the same seven songs will be played on classic rock radio every 15 minutes for as long as classic rock radio is around, and even when it’s gone, “Love In an Elevator” will find its way into hotel commercials, or something. So if he wants to dress like a Johnny Deep caricature while inviting some Hotlanta hotties to sit on his face, he’s going to. And they will respond.

Dream on.

