Steven Tyler Used Twitter To Invite Women In Atlanta To Sit On His Face. They Responded.

Steven Tyler’s at the point in his career where he doesn’t care anymore. Aerosmith will never be more or less famous than they are right now — the same seven songs will be played on classic rock radio every 15 minutes for as long as classic rock radio is around, and even when it’s gone, “Love In an Elevator” will find its way into hotel commercials, or something. So if he wants to dress like a Johnny Deep caricature while inviting some Hotlanta hotties to sit on his face, he’s going to. And they will respond.
Dream on.
“at the point in his career where he doesn’t care anymore”
Correction, this describes his whole career.
Negative. He’s actually cared too much to the point that his “caring” (see also: control freakish ways) almost broke up the band back in the day. Now we just see all of his personality in full bloom because of the interwebs. i personally think it’s glorious.
Oh no, almost broke up Aerosmith!!! Where would we be without them?
@biff I frankly couldn’t give a shit less where you would be, I, however, would be heartbroken, as they are my favorite band. I also couldn’t give a shit what you think of that either.
And yet you continue to tell strangers on the internet
Are those teeth made out of Chiclets?
They could chew themselves!
“Johnny Depp caricature”
Have you seen any Aerosmith videos or old footage? Did you not see the Wayne’s World episode where Aerosmith visited Wayne’s basement and all the effort put into arranging scarves on the mic stand?
You’re definitely getting the timeline in reverse, son.
Nightmare on Elm Street didn’t even come out til 1984, “Dream On” came out in 1973.
…if you wanna feel old.
I’ll bet that feels like sitting on a wet leather shammy…
I think Steven Tyler has issued a challenge, ladies, someone needs to remove his face..Looking at you LeatherFace or Cage/Travolta.
His face kind of looks like a leather saddle, so it is appropriate.
How old is that woman? Oh wait…that’s Tyler. Never mind.
His face looks like a park bench, so…
Uh… didn’t anyone else click on @langegucci and see she is like13 years old? Perhaps her twitter response isn’t the ideal one to use in this article?