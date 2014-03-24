Here's Your First Look At Terminus On 'The Walking Dead'

After weeks of flyers and signs throughout the area, we got out first peak of Terminus on The Walking Dead.
Glenn can’t wait.
So far, seems like it’s got lots of room…
And the people are so polite…
It looks like everyone else will be getting here just in time for next week’s finale. Feel free to leave thoughts in the comments and be sure to check back later for Dustin’s full recap.
It seems like this place will be just fine. Nothing strange at all.
This place seems nice, kinda like a dairy farm.
Do you think there’s a petting farm?
What kind of a last name is Sashabob?
Dutch?
bravo sir
Could it be? Terminus is the worm-hole portal to the Enterprise? Stay tuned.
This is where the Batarians live.
Batarian Gauntlets would curb stomp all zombies in about an hour flat.
Come. The wine will run red. The music will play loud. And we’ll put this mess behind us!
Is it cannibals? I bet its cannibals.
I was wondering what kind of meat was cooking on the grill.
I had a Demolition Man flashback when I saw that huge grill … “You don’t see any cows around, do you?”
@Bradless That was my wife’s first comment, too.
I like my Beth medium rare please…
Why do people believe Eugene? he made like 10 references to being a MMO shut in, and the survivors are supposed to believe that a brilliant doctor with top secret information also just HAPPENED to be a level 45 southerner in world of zombiecraft?
@Bill Richy I thought the same thing. That looks like a tasty burger you’re cooking. Where are the cows?
It’s gotta be. I mean, what kind of meat could they possibly be grilling.
Is next week a two hour episode? I’m not sure how they are going to have everyone else get to Terminus, have a big fight between Rick and the outlaws, and then some HUGE cliffhanger to carry us over until next season, all in one hour. Especially with 30 minutes of commercials.
@BurnsyFan66: Not much meat on her. Doubt she can even feed Carl.
@Hingle McCringleberry I was wondering that too. I didn’t catch he was a gamer before last night’s episode. So I was also wondering if his solution was going to be something he saw in a game. Or is maybe just so delusional that he thinks everything is just a game.
There is only one thing good about Terminus: it is how the group gets back together. Otherwise, it’s completely evil. The most evil thing about it is the 6-month wait to find out more.
The episode where rick killed the deaf bandit taking a dump was called ‘Claimed’. Spooky, almost like they knew the claimed rule.
The Terminus welcome committee…
[www.youtube.com]
Was I the only one wondering why there was no one at the gates? Visitors could come in, leave the gates open (as they appeared to), and let all the walkers in.
Or a small group of walkers could just, you know, lean against the gate and it would swing open.
I made some well reasoned comments on the A.V. Club’s re-cap, so all I’m left with now is eft this show right in the damn ear.
Good to know Tasha Yar made it through the zombie apocalypse.
It’s good to know the people at Terminus go on regular supply runs looking for… patio umbrellas?
shut up, outdoor furniture is extremely important in the apocalypse.
Ever been outside in Georgia in the summer without shade? Your ass would be snatching every umbrella you could find.
Welcome to Terminus, the home of Soylent Green.
What’s Soylent Green?
It’s people……Soylent Green is made out of people.
Listen to me, Bawk, you gotta tell ’em! Soylent Green is peopleee!
Aunt Jemima is right.
[www.youtube.com]
@Bawk, it’s a lot like Chokey Chicken.
“It’s a cookbook!”
Of Course
OK, not a comic reader, but cannibalism makes no sense. This isn’t The Road – YEARS after the apocalypse, no animals, no vegetation. There is plenty of food to be had in Georgia.
…unless it’s a cult?
True, I mean it’s not like the zombie apocalypse has brought out all the weirdoes or anything.
Some people are just waiting for a reason.
I have a feeling that Tasha Yar is a cannibal…
No guards, no people wandering around…
Lower your weapons –
Yep Trap.
Theory: I believe Terminus is a hub for cannibals that lure humans with those signs on the tracks for food. I think the people of Terminus are responsible in the disappearance of Beth and have taken her for consumption. When Mary is introduced she is cooking something in a pretty sizable BBQ. I think she is cooking the remains of Beth and the “plate” she is promising to serve our heroes will be a hearty bowl of Beth Stew.
Thoughts?
Agree about cannibalism, and maybe they have Beth. But we will see her again before she buys the farm, so whoever is on the grill is someone else.
Man, look at all those flowers…
Half-joking theory here: Abraham, Eeugene and Rosita are not military or scientist. They’re part of the terminus community. Terminus is full of cannibals, and the “Cure” is to become like the zombies in order to establish “peace”. Abe, Glenn and Rose travel the country to find as many people as possible. They search for food in a more intelligent way than the zombies can.
Again, half joking. Glenn actually being a scientist I give a .01 % chance. Rosita shows no signs of military training or experience. Abraham could just be a regular dude who’s just good with guns and survival. He *might* have been in the army, but again I think his “save the world” story might be a crock.
Did you mean Eugene as a scientist? I thought Glenn worked at Best Buy or delivered pizzas or something. Also, there’s no way Eugene’s really a scientist. Walter White got better science skills than Eugene and his mullet.
“We’ll make you a plate” that was a little too heavy handed, they practically confirmed that they’re Cannibals
Glenn – stop it. No need to take off running alone (and then obviously wait for everyone to catch up with you, because you are walking with them in the next scene).
Also, Mary, really dead behind the eyes. Creeper.
I thought the episode was over when the music kicked on and it was just some Walking Dead themed commercial for the Country Kitchen Buffet