Here's Your First Look At Terminus On 'The Walking Dead'

Contributing Writer
03.24.14 50 Comments

After weeks of flyers and signs throughout the area, we got out first peak of Terminus on The Walking Dead.

Glenn can’t wait.

01-go

02-run

So far, seems like it’s got lots of room…

walk-in

And the people are so polite…

weapons

welcome

It looks like everyone else will be getting here just in time for next week’s finale. Feel free to leave thoughts in the comments and be sure to check back later for Dustin’s full recap.

