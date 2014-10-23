Terrifying ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Wilko Johnson Is Now Cancer Free

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.23.14 8 Comments

In early 2013, Wilko Johnson, a guitarist for pub-rock band Dr. Feelgood and actor who plays executioner Ilyn Payne on Game of Thrones, had been “diagnosed with terminal cancer of the pancreas.” Well, I’m happy to report that Johnson is now cancer free and will live, UNLIKE NED STARK.

The 67-year-old was initially given 10 months to live after rejecting chemotherapy, but had radical surgery to remove the tumour earlier this year.

“It was an 11-hour operation,” he said at the Q Awards in London. This tumour weighed 3kg – that’s the size of a baby,” he continued. “Anyway, they got it all. They cured me.” (Via)

I look forward to many more years of you chopping heads off, good ser.

Via BBC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSF*CK CANCERgame of thronesWILKO JOHNSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP