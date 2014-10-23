Terrifying ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Wilko Johnson Is Now Cancer Free

In early 2013, Wilko Johnson, a guitarist for pub-rock band Dr. Feelgood and actor who plays executioner Ilyn Payne on Game of Thrones, had been “diagnosed with terminal cancer of the pancreas.” Well, I’m happy to report that Johnson is now cancer free and will live, UNLIKE NED STARK.

The 67-year-old was initially given 10 months to live after rejecting chemotherapy, but had radical surgery to remove the tumour earlier this year. “It was an 11-hour operation,” he said at the Q Awards in London. This tumour weighed 3kg – that’s the size of a baby,” he continued. “Anyway, they got it all. They cured me.” (Via)

I look forward to many more years of you chopping heads off, good ser.

Via BBC