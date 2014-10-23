Terrifying ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Wilko Johnson Is Now Cancer Free

In early 2013, Wilko Johnson, a guitarist for pub-rock band Dr. Feelgood and actor who plays executioner Ilyn Payne on Game of Thrones, had been “diagnosed with terminal cancer of the pancreas.” Well, I’m happy to report that Johnson is now cancer free and will live, UNLIKE NED STARK.
The 67-year-old was initially given 10 months to live after rejecting chemotherapy, but had radical surgery to remove the tumour earlier this year.
“It was an 11-hour operation,” he said at the Q Awards in London. This tumour weighed 3kg – that’s the size of a baby,” he continued. “Anyway, they got it all. They cured me.” (Via)
I look forward to many more years of you chopping heads off, good ser.
It seems the cure for terminal cancer is telling everyone you’ll be dead soon. Isn’t that right, Valerie Harper?
GRRM will kill him off in the next book.
Which means he’s got a good 10-12 years left.
/nice going Wilko, fuck cancer.
“Terminal”
I do not think that word means what you think it means.
Damn, that is freaking bad ass.
He beat pancreatic cancer? That’s usually a death sentence… a quick one…
AWESOME for him :). Way to beat the odds, you grand, creepy bastard.
That’s exactly what I was thinking. Makes me a little dubious.
Another guy getting out of a sentence early, is there no justice!?
Thanks Obummer!