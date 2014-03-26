Let's Go Over That Explosive Scene From This Week's 'Justified'

And here you thought this week’s Justified would center around Art in the hospital. OK, it kinda did, but Boyd Crowder made sure that wasn’t gonna be the most talked about bit. Graphic GIFs ahead.
Indeed you do Boyd.
There are some non-explosion GIFs on the next page that Danger will be recapping later. I’m just gonna try to take all this in. Seems like that UPROXX 20 w/ Walton Goggins was well timed.
I woke up half of Atlanta when this went down.
Note to self, if you want to hide weapons from the United States Marshal service just hide it in a cigarette pack.
That scene with Boyd was pure awesomeness. Perfect.
Escalus: as in the Prince of Verona from Romeo & Juliet, the voice of authority who orders peace between the feuding families. Don’t recall him blowing up the Capulet’s and Montague’s but I’m sure he would have if he had some explosives.
Well, That Escalus quickly.
I didn’t catch on to any Shakespeare reference, but my mind immediately went to Escalus => Aeschylus.
Thing is, it came as no surprise to me. The scene in the bar was a dead giveaway as he was twirling a device that seemed to have some sort of wick attached. The shock was seeing how horrifically graphic the explosion was.
Damn you Chet !! I always wait till the next day to come on here for DG’s recap but thanks to you and your Gif, I’ll prolly have nightmares tonite !!
Can I remind you all again that I called it weeks ago that Ava would become Queen Bitch of the prison and gorge on all the ice cream she could ever want !!
You did call that so I’ll call that next week she has two of those new bitches killed because Ava’s lactose intolerant and you’ve gotta lay down the law some time.
Love how that dude’s head just drops into what used to be his chest at the very end of that GIF… grody dude!
I thought that cig was a recording device for the Marshals for some reason.
I knew Boyd was a badass. But HOT DAMN!
That was so good. Kaboom!
This is what happens when you leave your RV Wynn Duffy.
Yeah, because nothing bad ever happens in the RV.
I’ll bet Wynn Duffy can get stains out of anything by now.
Hes been covered in half of all blood spilled in Kentucky.
And Canada.
It seems like for the past two seasons Boyd always had his back against the wall. I’m glad we see some of the criminal mastermind from seasons 1 &2.
And now Picker has his back against the wall. And his throat and his spleen and his lungs and his liver and his pancreas and so on and so forth.
He’ll be spending some time Pick-ing them all up!
HARF.
If Dewey had been there, he’d say..” He blowed up Boyd, he blowed up reeeeeaal good !! ”
/was big SCTV fan
@Hitmanmonkey Yeah, it seems that none of Boyd’s scams are profitable unless he is actively blowing shit up. Guess he felt he needed to add it to the business model.
It would have been awesome if the explosion had somehow made Boyd’s hair all crazy. But he always walks around looking like he’s been blown up by a very stylish bomb.
I couldn’t believe how that explosion was presented. Pretty grisly for FX.
So… I guess lost in this was that there was no sure thing Boyd was actually in imminent danger. Sure Wynn was being a hardass, but don’t all the criminals on this show try to intimidate each other into better negotiating positions?
Not that I wasn’t anticipating Boyd to have something badass up his sleeve :D
Seriously though. In their initial meeting, they were openly discussing killing Boyd, then the cops rolled in, they were arrested, they got out, and then they all went BACK to their meeting as if everything was hunky dory?
Don’t get me wrong, I like the dramatics, but Boyd didn’t need to get all Breaking Bad on them for the sake of making a point. I recall he was pretty handy with a rocket launcher which would have provided him safe distance from those who wanted to kill him.
I think Boyd believed Picker was a threat to him as he saw the way Picker took out Sammy Tonin.
Boyd was sending a message to Wynn and the Madam Whoever. He’s not intimidated, he’s Boyd Goddam Crowder, and he will still do business with them, on his terms. Blowing them up from afar would not have accomplished what he wanted to.
@BurnsyFan66 …Boyd just wanted to show off some of that “winning personality” to Miss Katherine Hale firsthand.
” but Boyd didn’t need to get all Breaking Bad on them for the sake of making a point.”
No, he didn’t need to. but aren’t you glad he decided to?
They’re going to be picking Picker out of the carpeting there for weeks.
Mike. Lock the door. Now.
I really hope they leave the cleaning ladies a decent tip.
Best get some Bounty, The Quicker Picker Upper!
They probably won’t be getting their deposit back.
BOYD F. CROWDER!!!
My jaw literally dropped at this scene. I thought something was up with the cigarette pack but for some reason I was thinking wire not kablooey. In hindsight Boyd wearing a wire would not make sense.
They better leave a hell of a tip for housekeeping.
Wynn, is such a blood spurt magnet
The gif of the face Wynn makes is win